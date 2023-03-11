Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
FadeawayWorld.net

Damian Lillard Still Believes He Can Drag Trail Blazers To Playoffs: "We Could End Up Fifth..."

By Nico Martinez,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14keuC_0lF5d3xi00

Dame hasn't lost hope in potential Trail Blazers playoff run.

Credit: Jaime Valdez -- USA Today Sports

Just a few weeks ago, the Portland Trail Blazers seemed to be on the verge of becoming the NBA's latest suitor for Victor Wembanyama. After a 10-4 start to the season, the team has fallen flat in almost every way... and yet they still have a chance to make the playoffs this year.

Despite being the 13th seed in the West, Portland is just a single game back from the Pelicans for the 10th seed and final play-in spot.

Even amidst major struggles, Damian Lillard still believes his team has a chance.

“It looks like we’re struggling, but there are [five] teams with 33 or 34 losses,” Lillard told SI's Chris Mannix . “So it looks like, ‘Oh, you know, trying to get a play-in spot.’ But everybody’s playing each other and everybody’s in the same thing. We could end up fifth. In a perfect world, it’s possible. Right now, we just have to keep fighting and try to be one of those teams that comes out on the other side."

While the Blazers have shown flashes of greatness share and there, they have been unable to string together a long stretch of good play -- which is apparently a first for Dame.

“It’s just been one of those seasons for us where we have had a lot of adversity,” said Lillard. “We haven’t been able to hit our stride at any point in the season. That’s the first time I’ve ever experienced that in my career.”

The Blazers will have to play nearly perfect basketball from here on out if they want a realistic chance of securing a playoff spot, but what is their potential if they do make it to the first round?

Can Portland Pull Off An Upset In The West?

While the Blazers don't seem like much (especially definitely), they've been dealing with various injuries all year long, including to Damian Lillard himself. Now that they are finally healthy, there is hope among fans that they can make some kind of run.

Either way, the pressure will be on the front office this offseason to make some moves and build a roster that can actually contend in the West. If they don't, it could have big implications for their future with Lillard.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michael Jordan Paid $180 Million For The Hornets In 2010, Could Sell It For Over $1.77 Billion
Charlotte, NC8 hours ago
Anthony Davis Was Looking Visibly Upset And Angry After The Lakers Lost To The Rockets
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Anthony Davis Reveals His True Feelings On The Lakers Not Allowing Him To Play In Back-To-Back Games
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Kevin Durant Agrees With Damian Lillard Criticizing Ring Culture: "I Love The NBA Brotherhood..."
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Dennis Schroder On LeBron James' Return From Injury: "I Can't Say Too Much. But German Doctors Are Great."
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
NBA Fans Flame Ja Morant After Public Statement: "He Just Doing This For The PR..."
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Ja Morant Met NBA Commissioner Adam Silver In New York And Is Ramping Up To Making A Return
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kawhi Leonard Is Happy The Clippers Got Four Wins In A Row But Doesn't Care Too Much About His 30-Point Game Against The Warriors
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NBA Fans React After Desmond Bane Gets Ejected For Wild Shot On Kevin Love
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers Could Reportedly Trade Anthony Davis This Summer
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Video: LeBron James Does "Ice In My Veins" Celebration With D'Angelo Russell
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LeBron James Said He Became A Right-Handed Basketball Player Because Of Michael Jordan And Penny Hardaway
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy