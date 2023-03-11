Damian Lillard Still Believes He Can Drag Trail Blazers To Playoffs: "We Could End Up Fifth..."

Dame hasn't lost hope in potential Trail Blazers playoff run.

Credit: Jaime Valdez -- USA Today Sports

Just a few weeks ago, the Portland Trail Blazers seemed to be on the verge of becoming the NBA's latest suitor for Victor Wembanyama. After a 10-4 start to the season, the team has fallen flat in almost every way... and yet they still have a chance to make the playoffs this year.

Despite being the 13th seed in the West, Portland is just a single game back from the Pelicans for the 10th seed and final play-in spot.

Even amidst major struggles, Damian Lillard still believes his team has a chance.

“It looks like we’re struggling, but there are [five] teams with 33 or 34 losses,” Lillard told SI's Chris Mannix . “So it looks like, ‘Oh, you know, trying to get a play-in spot.’ But everybody’s playing each other and everybody’s in the same thing. We could end up fifth. In a perfect world, it’s possible. Right now, we just have to keep fighting and try to be one of those teams that comes out on the other side."



While the Blazers have shown flashes of greatness share and there, they have been unable to string together a long stretch of good play -- which is apparently a first for Dame.

“It’s just been one of those seasons for us where we have had a lot of adversity,” said Lillard. “We haven’t been able to hit our stride at any point in the season. That’s the first time I’ve ever experienced that in my career.”

The Blazers will have to play nearly perfect basketball from here on out if they want a realistic chance of securing a playoff spot, but what is their potential if they do make it to the first round?

Can Portland Pull Off An Upset In The West?

While the Blazers don't seem like much (especially definitely), they've been dealing with various injuries all year long, including to Damian Lillard himself. Now that they are finally healthy, there is hope among fans that they can make some kind of run.

Either way, the pressure will be on the front office this offseason to make some moves and build a roster that can actually contend in the West. If they don't, it could have big implications for their future with Lillard.

