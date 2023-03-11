Open in App
Douglas County, OR
The World

Fatal Crash - HWY 42 - Douglas County

By Oregon State Police,

6 days ago

On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at approximately 3:30 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 42, near milepost 68, in Douglas County.

The preliminary investigation indicated an eastbound Nissan pickup, operated by Ronald Butler (67) of Winston, lost control and crossed into the westbound lane. The Nissan crashed into a westbound Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer, operated by Scott Hayes (59) of Monroe. Butler was pronounced deceased by EMS. Hayes was not injured.

The highway was closed for approximately 1 hour while the on-scene crash investigation was conducted.

OSP was assisted by Tenmile Fire, Winston Dillard Fire, and ODOT.

Comments / 0
