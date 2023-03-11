Open in App
Mount Vernon, NY
News 12

Family identifies 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot outside Mount Vernon apartment complex

By News 12 Staff,

6 days ago

The family of the 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mount Vernon on Thursday confirmed his identity as Zyaire Fernandez.

He was shot at the Levister Towers apartment complex on South 9th Avenue.

Sources tell News 12 a second teen was also shot but has suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

RELATED: Mount Vernon school in shock over shooting death of classmate

Mount Vernon police said their detectives are working with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Westchester County Police on the investigation.

There was no word yet on whether anyone was in custody as of Friday night.

