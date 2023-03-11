Open in App
Chicago, IL
On Tap Sports Net

Blackhawks' Anders Bjork Suffers Apparent Injury, Exits Early vs. Panthers

By Jonnie Nonnie,

6 days ago

Bjork appeared to favor his groin while talking with a trainer on the bench following his last shift.

The first period of Friday's game went swimmingly for the Chicago Blackhawks with one exception. Forward Anders Bjork appeared to suffer a lower body injury in the opening frame and will not return to the game against the Florida Panthers.

Bjork took five shifts in the first period and recorded one shot in 4:28 of ice time . The Blackhawks did not specify a reason for Bjork's early departure, but he appeared to favor his groin while talking with a trainer on the bench following his last shift.

It's an unfortunate break for the 26-year-old forward, who has three points in five games with his new team. The Blackhawks acquired Bjork from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for future considerations prior to last week's NHL trade deadline.

If Anders Bjork's injury causes him to miss extended time, the Chicago Blackhawks will likely need to recall a forward from the Rockford IceHogs quickly. The Blackhawks will be back in action Saturday when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at 6 PM CT, and Friday's forward scratches, Colin Blackwell and Austin Wagner , are out with injuries as well.

