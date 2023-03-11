Stringing Sticks: Treanor treating home opener as head coach as normally as she can

PHOTOGRAPHER: - -

Sunday will be familiar-but-new and special-but-ordinary for the Union College women’s lacrosse team.

It’s the Dutchwomen’s home opener, versus Mount St. Mary at 1 p.m.. They’ve gone 1-1 in their first two road games. It marks the home return of Niskayuna native Alyssa Treanor — familiar because she was an assistant coach for Union from 2016-2018 and 2020-21, but new because now she’s the head coach.

And while having Treanor lead Union may bring a few more folks than usual to see the game, she’s trying not to make it a big deal.

“Whenever we play at home is special because we love our school,” Treanor said. “Aside from that, I’m treating it just like any other game. It is Union lacrosse, and we’ve got a lot of support, so we just have to work hard each game to try to do well.”

Treanor was the head coach for Russell Sage last season, going 5-8 overall. She’s also an alumna of Siena College, where she’s on the top 10 list for career points and assists.

With only one year away from Union, Treanor said she feels, well, familiar but new.

“It’s interesting. I know the upperclassmen really well. I’ve seen them grow and mature into wonderful young women. But I also feel like I met half the team this year,” Treanor said.

Treanor noted that her seniors have provided wonderful leadership. She’s especially excited for senior Sydney McPartlon, from Niskayuna.

“[She] tore her ACL last year and dealt with COVID, as did so many, so this is kind of a comeback year for her,” Treanor said. “We have a good group, some young, hungry players, so I feel real good about our team. Of course we still have to work hard and prepare for every game.”

Union went 5-5 in the Liberty League and 7-10 overall last year.

“I think we play in one of the best conferences in Division III,” Treanor said, noting that William Smith, St. Lawrence and Ithaca made the NCAA Tournament last year. “Every year it’s really evenly matched. It’s exciting to be in a conference like that.”

LOOKING FOR ANSWERS ON OFFENSE

After UAlbany’s 9-6 loss to UMass on Tuesday, Great Danes coach Scott Marr was asked what can be done to boost the offense in the short time it had to get ready for No. 4-ranked Maryland — the defending national champion — Saturday. Here was part of his answer:

“I’d like to see a little more transition going; that might help us a little more in scoring goals,” Marr said. “But again, on the offensive side, we’re going against one of the best teams in the country, defending national champions. We’re going to have to work really hard on offense and have more urgency than we did today to get opportunities just to shoot, let alone put the ball in the goal. It’s got to become more of a team flow.”

UALBANY CONNECTION ON HAUDENOSAUNEE TEAM

Marr headlines a contingent of seven current and former UAlbany people representing the Haudenosaunee Nationals at the 2023 World Lacrosse Championships June 21-July 1 in San Diego.

Marr will once again serve as an assistant coach. He previously did in 2018. The six players selected to the roster with UAlbany ties are attackmen Lyle Thompson, Jakob Patterson and Tehoka Nanticoke, defensemen Ron John and Jake Piseno and goalie Jack VanValkenburgh. The Haudenosaunee Nationals won the bronze medal in 2018.

AWARDS

Union junior men’s goalie Dan Donahue was named Liberty League Defensive Performer of the Week, the eighth time in his career. In two wins over Endicott and Springfield, he averaged 5.5 goals allowed per game and made 36 saves. Through three games, Donahue had a 6.67 goals against average and .701 save percentage, which ranked 10th in Division III.

UAlbany senior midfielder Sarah Falk was named America East Offensive Player of the Week. Falk scored a career-high nine goals in a come-from-behind victory over Colgate. The nine goals rank second in single-game program history. She has 105 career goals.

The Siena women swept the MAAC players of the week honors, with Grace Dobrzynski taking the offensive one, and Sabrina Krasner the defensive one.

In wins over New Hampshire and St. Bonaventure, Dobrzynski led the Saints with 11 points on five goals and six assists. She ranks tied for second in the MAAC in assists with 13. Krasner made 23 saves between the two games and had a 10.50 goals-against average and .522 save percentage. Her overall 11.0 saves per game and .524 save percentage rank first in the MAAC.

SUNY Cobleskill sophomore defenseman Jarrett Heigerson was named the North Atlantic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. He scooped nine ground balls and had five caused turnovers in the Fighting Tigers’ 16-7 win over Cairn.

Saint Rose freshman midfielder Noah Gibson was named the Northeast-10 Conference’s Men’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week. Gibson had nine goals and one assist in a 1-1 week for the Golden Knights. He had the game-winning overtime goal against Post.

