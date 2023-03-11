Margaritaville Hotel coming to San Diego this summer

SAN DIEGO — Vacationers — or even staycationers — will soon be able to experience the vibe of paradise in downtown San Diego.

A guest room at the Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. (Katie Elicker)

Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels , which has several locations worldwide, announced on its website that it is opening another hotel this July right in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter.

“Our 235 guest rooms combine the luxuries of a high-end hotel with the comforts of home. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, we offer a range of room types and suites to suit every need,” the hotel said. “Premium features including rainfall showers and plush bedding will elevate your experience.”

A rendering of the rooftop pool at Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. (Katie Elicker)

Guests looking to relax will be able to head up to the hotel’s rooftop for hand-crafted cocktails and frozen concoctions from their 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, kick back in private cabanas, refresh in downtown San Diego’s largest pool and take in the beautiful skyline and beach views.

Adventurers can enjoy the bustling Gaslamp Quarter for fine dining, sporting events or nearby attractions like the San Diego Zoo or Balboa Park.

With their “island attitude and urban latitude,” Margaritaville also accommodates weddings for those wanting to tie the knot.

