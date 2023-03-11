Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

Margaritaville Hotel coming to San Diego this summer

By Domenick Candelieri,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oGO5b_0lF5XvfZ00

SAN DIEGO — Vacationers — or even staycationers — will soon be able to experience the vibe of paradise in downtown San Diego.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z7XdY_0lF5XvfZ00
A guest room at the Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. (Katie Elicker)

Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels , which has several locations worldwide, announced on its website that it is opening another hotel this July right in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter.

“Our 235 guest rooms combine the luxuries of a high-end hotel with the comforts of home. Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, we offer a range of room types and suites to suit every need,” the hotel said. “Premium features including rainfall showers and plush bedding will elevate your experience.”

Slice of heaven: San Diego-area shop has best pie in CA, according to Yelp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=392Whe_0lF5XvfZ00
A rendering of the rooftop pool at Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. (Katie Elicker)

Guests looking to relax will be able to head up to the hotel’s rooftop for hand-crafted cocktails and frozen concoctions from their 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, kick back in private cabanas, refresh in downtown San Diego’s largest pool and take in the beautiful skyline and beach views.

Adventurers can enjoy the bustling Gaslamp Quarter for fine dining, sporting events or nearby attractions like the San Diego Zoo or Balboa Park.

With their “island attitude and urban latitude,” Margaritaville also accommodates weddings for those wanting to tie the knot.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Denise Russo of ‘The X-Life’ dies in San Diego at 44
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Slice of heaven: San Diego-area shop has best pie in CA, according to Yelp
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Here’s the next Dump Day event in the San Diego area
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Diego’s biggest Rummage Sale all weekend!
San Diego, CA5 days ago
San Diego’s hidden gem pockets!
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
'Suspicious Older Male' Giving Candy to Kids in Ontario Was Performing Random Act of Kindness, Cops Say
Ontario, CA6 days ago
Arizona woman captures moments of brawl onboard Southwest flight
Phoenix, AZ8 days ago
Parents stunned after ‘Teacher of the Year’ arrest
National City, CA8 days ago
San Diego father killed in avalanche
San Diego, CA4 days ago
South Bay teacher suspected of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with ex-student arrested
National City, CA9 days ago
Venissa Maldonado arrested for dumping newborn son in gas station trash can
Fullerton, CA6 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over passenger’s request, refuse to work with each other
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
This is why you may hear loud booms in San Diego this month
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Heeeeeeeeee”el” no, Cajon!
El Cajon, CA13 days ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
A plastic surgeon who performs forehead reduction surgeries to lower hairlines shares before and after photos, and what to expect
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Southwest Airlines adds 2 nonstop international routes from Kansas City
Kansas City, MO8 days ago
Man walking on freeway hit, killed
National City, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy