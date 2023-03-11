No. 6 Barlow girls fall short of repeat finals appearance after 71-33 loss to No. 2 South Medford

Out of halftime Barlow girls basketball recaptured that “spark” that has powered the veteran squad to back-to-back deep playoff runs.

It wasn’t a given after a semifinals bout against South Medford had gone off the rails from the jump, with a bevy of uncharacteristic turnovers and missed shots ballooning a 30-plus deficit. But the Bruins held their heads high, and the seniors spurred a momentary rally in their penultimate time taking the court.

“At halftime we talked about coming back out and competing, having good body language,” said Barlow Coach Nick Hudson.

Senior wing Annie Koenig opened the scoring in the third by fighting to the line for a quartet of free throws. Senior forward Haidyn Sobella spiked a block out of bounds on the other end. A few minutes later star senior Kennedie Shuler had an acrobatic and-one, and then a pair of fastbreak layups courtesy the bench unit.

“I’m proud of how we came back out from halftime,” Shuler said.

It was just too late.

No. 6 Barlow lost a difficult 71-33 semifinals to No. 2 South Medford in the 2022-23 Girls Basketball State Championships Friday afternoon, March 10, at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center. With the loss the Bruins fell just short of back-to-back finals appearances, after they placed silver to Beaverton last year.

“We have created something special, made history,” Shuler said. “I am proud to be a Barlow alum.”

Barlow’s dynamic duo led the way in the loss. Shuler had a team-high 18 points; Koenig added 10 points and 7 rebounds.

“These seniors have been huge, I taught them and coached them these last four years,” Hudson said. “They are players and people that girls like my daughter, who is in 8th grade, can look up to.”

“Annie and Kennedie have set the tone with their attitude for four years,” Hudson said.

For South Medford, senior Donovyn Hunter, a future teammate of Shuler’s at Oregon State, scored a game-high 23 points with 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals; junior forward Kim Ceron had 12 points; and senior guard Tatum Schmerbach stuffed the box score with 5 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.

“South Medford is a tough team, there are only a few who play with that kind of pressure,” Hudson said. “Benson is similar, so we felt good coming in.”

“But they jumped out to that early lead,” he added.

Barlow started the game well, with an early 4-2 lead after an up-and-under make from Shuler to best the attentive defense of Hunter.

But then began the pile of turnovers from the Bruins courtesy a flustering pressure from South Medford. In the first quarter the Panthers took advantage of five-straight turnovers that led to a 12-4 deficit. A lot of the troubles for Barlow came off defensive rebounds. The Panthers would swarm that rebounder, trapping them in the corner with no outlet as the rest of the Bruins leaked out on the attack.

Late in the first Koenig stopped the bleeding at 45 seconds with a tough score in the post to make it 22-6. Then she nabbed a steal on defense for a possession that ultimately fizzled with another Bruins turnover.

Things continued to go off the rails for Barlow, with those early mistakes magnified. They had trouble defending the backdoor cuts from the Panthers, with South Medford senior Kendall Fealey running the point and setting up many of those looks. Meanwhile Hunter was the tip of the scoring spear, bailing out her squad with a tough make whenever the Bruins zone stood stout.

At the break Barlow had 11 turnovers as a team, and trailed South Medford by 30 points.

That trend continued after the early burst in the third, which the Bruins won 15-12. By the end of the game Barlow had 20 turnovers that led to 31 South Medford points.

In the fourth quarter Barlow went to a deeper rotation off the bench as the clock continued to run.

“I was honest after the game, this was not the way we wanted it to go,” Hudson said.

The Bruins will play No. 1 Jesuit Saturday, March 11, in the third-fourth place showdown.

“We still have one more game to go,” Shuler said. “Our community came out and supported us, we have to make them proud.”

“I’m looking forward to what comes next,” said added, referencing her scholarship to play hoops for Oregon State next year. “But I am super grateful for these four years as a Bruin.”