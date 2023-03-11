Jason Derulo Tips Waiter Thousands to Cover College Semester

Jason Derulo generously helped cover a student's tuition. During a recent trip to Nebraska, the musician, 33, was spotted tipping a server $5,000 on a bill and received a shout-out on social media for his kind gesture. " Jason Derulo tipped me $5000 at Charleston's Restaurant in Omaha," was the caption Jordan Schaffer wrote a TikTok video he posted from the restaurant. "Wow, my heart's beating really fast," he can be heard telling Derulo during an exchange while standing over the artist's table. "Hey Jason, thank you," Schaffer then says to the camera as he personally thanks the singer for his help. "You just paid for a semester at my college. I can't thank you enough. "I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha," he added. "And I hope you see us again. Thank you so much." Schaffer smiled and showed his followers a close-up of the receipt, "Dude, check it out, I can't believe this," he said. As part of a $795.99 bill from March 5, the total shows up as $5,795.99 after the huge tip was added. "I can't believe it!" Schaffer added.

Derulo reposted the video to his own TikTok account on Thursday, adding a caption under the clip: "Blessed to be a blessing." Meanwhile, Derulo himself is hitting the books by writing one of his own. Earlier this week, the singer announced that he is working on a new book about his career and the "wins and losses that strengthened his signature style of creative pursuit." On June 27, 2023, HarperCollins is set to release Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream . On social media, Derulo discussed his childhood influences when explaining the book's inspiration. "When I was a kid, I used to watch my mom around the house. I don't think she ever stopped working - cooking, cleaning, folding, tidying, organizing. That woman never took a break. Her work ethic wiggled its way into my DNA, too," he wrote. "Before I was ten years old, I was putting in serious hours singing, and songwriting, and the only fuel I had was my belief that I would make it."

He continued, "I started on TikTok way wayyyyy before it was cool - it was just me and a bunch of high school kids posting weird videos! During that time I had this amazing front row seat to the creativity and hustle of an entire generation of young artists, content creators, video makers, comedians, influencers, and entrepreneurs. However, I know this to be a fact: creative people need a plan. It is impossible to dedicate to a dream without a practice to make it a reality." The singer-songwriter's upcoming book has been described in its press release as a type of instruction manual for those working in creative fields and aims to offer "15 tried-and-true rules" for "increased productivity, self-mastery, and success in any pursuit." HarperCollins is also set to offer an audiobook narrated by Derulo, which is also scheduled for release by the end of the summer.