Podcast host and husband shot and killed by stalking suspect, police say

A podcast host and her husband were shot and killed in a home invasion in Redmond, Washington, early Friday morning by a man who had been stalking the woman, police said. The suspect was also found dead in the home.

According to Redmond police, at about 1:45 a.m. local time, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the couple's home. They arrived to find three people inside with gunshot wounds. All three died at the scene, police said.

Redmond police spokesperson Jill Green confirmed to CBS News in an email that the two victims were married and resided in the home. Their names have not been released.

At the scene of a fatal shooting in Redmond, Washington, on March 10, 2023. A husband and wife who live in a home were shot and killed. The suspect was also found dead at the scene. Redmond Police Department

The mother of one of the two victims, who also lived in the home, had escaped unhurt and reported the shooting, Green told CBS affiliate KIRO-TV .

"It was reported by the mother who lived in the residence," Green said. "She had escaped from the home and called 911."

According to police, the female victim hosted a podcast which the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, had listened to. Green told CBS News that Khodakaramrezaei was a truck driver from Texas.

At some point, Khodakaramrezaei reached out to her, they began communicating and then became friends, police said.

However, "things escalated," prompting her to file a "no-contact order against him," police said in a statement.

Prior to Friday's fatal shooting, police had been aware of the stalking case and had tried to assist the family, Green told KIRO-TV. She said there was a warrant out for Khodakaramrezaei before the attack, but investigators had been unable to locate him.

"They (police) were working with the family, and telling them to be safe, and giving them tips and telling them to call at any time," Green said. "This is the worst possible outcome of a stalking situation."