Michael Cohen to testify to grand jury next week in Trump probe

By Graham KatesCaitlin Yilek,

6 days ago

Former President Donald Trump asked to testify before a Manhattan grand jury 02:58

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former attorney and fixer, is expected to testify to a Manhattan grand jury next week amid an investigation into the former president, a person familiar with the plans told CBS News.

The New York Times first reported the timing of the testimony.

Cohen has been preparing for an appearance before a grand jury examining allegations related to alleged "hush money" payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during former President Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

A week ago, Cohen said he had met with prosecutors 18 times. He met again with investigators on Friday, telling reporters he had not testified before the grand jury yet.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has also invited Trump to testify before the grand jury, a move that suggests he could face an indictment in the case, according to a source familiar with the matter. An offer to testify often precedes an indictment in New York.

"The Manhattan District Attorney's threat to indict President Trump is simply insane," a Trump spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. "For the past five years, the DA's office has been on a Witch Hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump's life, and they've come up empty at every turn — and now this."

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's White House counselor and former campaign manager, met for at least the second time with prosecutors on Wednesday. Days earlier, Trump's former director of strategic communications, Hope Hicks, was also reportedly escorted into the D.A.'s office building through the back entrance.

Robert Costa contributed to this report.

