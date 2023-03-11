Frustrated star WR sends clear message to Broncos

The Denver Broncos have had a ton of turnover this offseason, nearly bringing on a whole new coaching staff for the 2023-24 season. It appears that the turnover may also be carrying over to the players as well, which may leave star wide receiver Courtland Sutton on a new team next year.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Sutton along with fellow receiver Jerry Jeudy many teams have been calling about this offseason for a potential trade.

“Multiple teams have called the Denver Broncos to inquire about both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. I was told Denver is not shopping them but reminded every GM takes the call.”

While Denver is reportedly not actively trying to trade him, it appears that Sutton is upset with his name being brought up in the first place. He took to social media and made it clear that he doesn’t feel “wanted and appreciated”.

“I just want to be where I’m wanted and appreciated,” tweeted Sutton.

Many took notice of this and offered their opinion on Sutton’s bleak outlook on his role in Denver.

Sutton signed a four-year $60.8 million contract extension with the Broncos back in 2021. If he were ultimately traded, he is set to be owed an average of $14 million for the next three seasons.

Much like the rest of the Broncos, Courtland Sutton struggled to find much production on a pretty poor offense. However, he has certainly proven in the past that he can be an impact player for Denver.

Sutton made a Pro Bowl appearance back in 2019, recording 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns.

[ Courtland Sutton on Twitter , Diana Russini on Twitter ]

