Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

EA SPORTS releases NWSL FIFA 23 rankings

By Heidi Schmidt,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUziH_0lF5Pn8f00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning next week soccer fans across the globe will be able to experience all 12 National Women’s Soccer league teams.

In anticipation of the release. EA SPORTS released player ratings for the NWSL. Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha is ranked among the best in the league.

From Alex Morgan to Sophia Smith, EA SPORTS says the following players are at the top of their games, according to the game’s rankings.

  1. Alex Morgan, 90 – San Diego Wave FC
  2. Debinha, 88 – Kansas City Current
  3. Rose Lavelle, 87 – OL Reign
  4. Sophia Smith, 87 – Portland Thorns FC
  5. Mallory Swanson, 87 – Chicago Red Stars
  6. Christen Press, 86 – Angel City FC
  7. Megan Rapinoe, 86 – OL Reign
  8. Becky Sauerbrunn, 86 – Portland Thorns FC
  9. Kailen Sheridan, 85 – San Diego Wave FC
  10. Alyssa Naeher, 85 – Chicago Red Stars

While Kansas City Current’s Debinha is the only one to make EA SPORTS Top 10, other players aren’t far behind. This is the list of the Current’s Top 10 players, according to EA SPORTS:

  1. Debinha, Midfielder – 88
  2. Adrianna “AD” Franch, Goalkeeper – 85
  3. Desiree Scott, Midfielder – 84
  4. Sam Mewis, Midfielder – 82
  5. Vanessa DiBernardo, Midfielder – 82
  6. Hailie Mace, Defender – 82
  7. Lo’eau LaBonta, Midfielder – 81
  8. Elizabeth Ball, Defender – 79
  9. Morgan Gautrat, Midfielder – 78
  10. Claire Lavogez, Midfielder – 77

Earlier this week, the NWSL and EA SPORTS announced a partnership to add the league to FIFA 23 Kick Off, Tournament Mode, Head to Head season / Co-op Seasons and Online Friendlies.

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

EA SPORTS says the addition will allow even more gaming fans to engage with their favorite players and clubs.

The NWSL teams will be available in FIFA 23 starting March 15.

The NWSL season kicks off Saturday, March 25. The Kansas City Current travel to North Carolina to face the Courage in the season opener.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Fan registration opens for 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
How are KC Royals impacted as Bally Sports owner files for bankruptcy?
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. to sign with Cincinnati, report says
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
KU’s Bill Self ‘hopeful’ to coach team in NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS13 hours ago
KC-area athletes in the men’s NCAA tournament
Kansas City, KS2 hours ago
Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes’ contract to create more cap space
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Report: Kansas City Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders to sign with Saints
Kansas City, MO12 hours ago
NAIA athletes host Kansas City students at tournament
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
2023 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship sets new record
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs tender Jody Fortson as exclusive rights free agent; re-sign Tershawn Wharton
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs sign former 49ers DE Charles Omenihu
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill to sign with Cleveland Browns
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs QB Mahomes challenges students to read
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
KU’s Jalen Wilson named to AP All-America First Team
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set to face Aaron Rodgers for first time in career
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster to sign with Patriots
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
How to watch KU, K-State and Mizzou in 2023 NCAA Tournament
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
NCAA Tournament: An inside look at Kansas, K-state, Mizzou’s opponents
Lawrence, KS2 days ago
Crews to start building 2023 NFL Draft stage this month at Union Station
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Fans weigh travel options as KU set to compete in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to sign offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor: report
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Former Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie signs with Washington Commanders
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Former Chiefs RT Andrew Wylie says goodbye to Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man plans to celebrate birthday big after winning $50,000 scratcher in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Ranking lists healthiest fast food cheeseburgers
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
StubHub incident nearly costs KC-area dad, daughter tickets to Taylor Swift concert
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City Parks & Rec summer camp sign-ups open
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Nursing students pay it forward to Graceland University’s janitor
Independence, MO8 hours ago
Parade of Hearts to hold public reveal event in April for 40 new hearts
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Family excited to find late father inside new KCI Terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy