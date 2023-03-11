Protesters against police training facility demonstrate throughout downtown Atlanta for 4th day

Channel 2 Action News was out in downtown Atlanta Friday as protesters gathered for the fourth day demonstrating against the new Atlanta police training center.

But instead of canvassing outside the protesters thought they would canvass inside of businesses in downtown Atlanta.

Protesters attempted to take their efforts inside the Equitable building on Peachtree Road as they tried to deliver a letter to officials with the Atlanta BeltLine.

“The letter basically says – we are deeply concerned that mayor dickens who is on your board is playing a harmful role in the city of Atlanta right now,” a protester said.

But they never made it past the lobby because security said they had to go.

Channel 2 Action News continued to follow the protesters who walked down the Flatiron city building where they went inside and never came out.

“The last guy that came through and talked to us – and said – please help us to stop this from happening,” witness Eddie Fechtel told Channel 2 Action News.

Witnesses in the café lobby confirmed with Channel 2 Action News they saw a group pass through but did not know where they went after that.

But when Channel 2 Action News asked management and security, they denied protesters were ever inside the multistory building.

