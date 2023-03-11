Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Protesters against police training facility demonstrate throughout downtown Atlanta for 4th day

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mwSsQ_0lF5PlND00

Channel 2 Action News was out in downtown Atlanta Friday as protesters gathered for the fourth day demonstrating against the new Atlanta police training center.

But instead of canvassing outside the protesters thought they would canvass inside of businesses in downtown Atlanta.

Protesters attempted to take their efforts inside the Equitable building on Peachtree Road as they tried to deliver a letter to officials with the Atlanta BeltLine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

“The letter basically says – we are deeply concerned that mayor dickens who is on your board is playing a harmful role in the city of Atlanta right now,” a protester said.

But they never made it past the lobby because security said they had to go.

Channel 2 Action News continued to follow the protesters who walked down the Flatiron city building where they went inside and never came out.

“The last guy that came through and talked to us – and said – please help us to stop this from happening,” witness Eddie Fechtel told Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses in the café lobby confirmed with Channel 2 Action News they saw a group pass through but did not know where they went after that.

But when Channel 2 Action News asked management and security, they denied protesters were ever inside the multistory building.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Group gathers to remember victims of Atlanta spa shootings 2 years ago today
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
2 years later: AAPI community holding events to remember 8 killed in Atlanta spa shootings
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Delta: ‘Unruly passenger’ causes Atlanta-bound flight to land in Dallas
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fulton County to file complaint against Atlanta Medical Center over closing 2 hospitals
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Southwest Atlanta homeowner asking the city to help keep illegal dumpers off property
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Solo Cup laying off more than half of its metro Atlanta workers
Thomaston, GA21 hours ago
Police: Miami homicide suspect injures officer after chase in Cobb County
Miami, FL1 day ago
Flex lanes closed for good on Georgia 400 starting Friday
Roswell, GA1 day ago
APD: Person shot in southeast Atlanta gas station parking lot
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Driver accused of plowing into 2 construction workers near I-75 arrested, police say
Marietta, GA2 days ago
Video shows a fake officer directing traffic on busy Gwinnett County road, police say
Norcross, GA2 days ago
Disturbing video shows gunman open fire, killing man in broad daylight outside American Deli
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
‘An idiot with a gun’: 2 shot after man gets in road rage battle with another driver in Gainesville
Gainesville, GA23 hours ago
Woman arrested after trashing Dairy Queen, waving pink pistol and threatening to shoot, police say
Newnan, GA1 hour ago
Family of nightclub owner who was killed raises reward amount to $250k for info on murder suspect
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Legendary WSB radio host Scott Slade gets inducted into GAB Hall of Fame
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
4 teens arrested after taking stolen car for joyride in downtown Atlanta, police say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Police arrest man in connection to Ga. businessman found dead in rug in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Man found dead in neighbor’s yard after gas station shootout, APD says
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
22-year-old man shot to death outside American Deli restaurant
Atlanta, GA21 hours ago
Astronaut who grew up in metro Atlanta heading to U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Crash involving 10+ vehicles shut down I-85 NB for hours, leaves at least 1 driver critical
Lawrenceville, GA1 day ago
2 juveniles charged after woman found shot in the face, Atlanta police say
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Family, friends hold balloon release for best friends who disappeared in metro Atlanta
College Park, GA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy