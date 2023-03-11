Open in App
Omaha, NE
Entertainment Tonight

Jason Derulo Leaves Very Generous Tip at Restaurant and Gives Waiter All the Feels

By Miguel A. Melendez‍,

6 days ago

It's not even the holidays and Jason Derulo is already in the spirit of giving.

So here's the deal. A restaurant waiter in Omaha, Nebraska posted a TikTok video revealing that the singer left him a $5,000 tip on a bill totaling $799.95 during an outing on March 5 at Charleston's Restaurant. Jordan Schaffer's the waiter who posted the video, whichalso revealed that the generous tip was enough to cover a full semester of college!

"Wow, my heart's beating really fast," the waiter can be heard saying in the video while looking at Derulo and his party.

Derulo replied, "You guys are really awesome, man."

Back in the kitchen, Jordan looks into the camera and offers Derulo a heartfelt thank you for thegesture.

"Hey Jason, thank you," Jordan says. "You just paid for a semester at my college. I can't thank you enough. I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha. And I hope you see us again. Thank you so much."

@jordanschaffer2 Serving @jasonderulo ♬ Nuvole Bianche - Yuval Salomon

Derulo got the message loud and clear. So much so, he re-posted Jordan's video to his more than 57 million followers on TikTok and captioned the video, "Blessed to be a blessing."

Jordan's friends flooded the comments section showing him love, though at least one future employee at Jordan's restaurant had a funny reaction to the kind encounter.

"Damn it I start Tuesday, just missed it 😂," the person quipped.

Derulo's known to spend lavishly on himself and others. Back in October 2020, he bought everyone at Catch a drink after finding out that "Savage Love" hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

According to Page Six , Derulo dropped a whopping $112,742.30.

