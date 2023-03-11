Open in App
Nashville, TN
The Tennessean

Commissioner Greg Sankey reveals timeline on revamped SEC football schedule structure

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

6 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spent nearly seven minutes inside Bridgestone Arena on Friday discussing the new scheduling model for the conference’s football format. In his prolonged answer, he provided little clarity on which structure the SEC will implement when Texas and Oklahoma join the conference in 2024.

However, Sankey wants to reach a decision by the time SEC spring meetings conclude in Destin, Florida, in May.

Sankey claims discussions of a structure beyond two divisions stem back to 2018. He felt the conference was, “poised” to come to a conclusion at last year’s spring meetings. Though that wasn’t completed, the options weren't narrowed down to two single-division models.

How the model will be constructed is now the focus. The conference shifted through more than 30 models and has decided on two final options – an eight-game slate with one permanent opponent or a nine-game slate with three permanent opponents.

“The outcome of the models remaining would allow each of our teams to see every team at least twice in a four-year cycle, including home and away,” Sankey said.

“The ability to have our teams play within a four-year cycle is exciting for our fans,” he added. “I said that right after expansion, that we want to see our teams go through our campuses more frequently.”

Deciphering which structure is better revolves around fairness and balance, Sankey said. Not all rivalries are equal, which could set up tougher schedules for teams with tougher rivals.

Alabama’s Nick Saban has become an example after voicing his displeasure about the idea of having Tennessee, Auburn and LSU as permanent opponents in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

“There are a number of factors,” Sankey said. “One certainly is competitive. We want to be respectful there. But understand, we won't play a three-game schedule ever. I can assure you of that. We will play a nine-game schedule if we have three annual opponents. A schedule has to be considered in its entirety, not simply in the annual opponents. If we play eight with one annual opponent, the same reality. There's no one-game schedule. One rival will be maybe a little bit more difficult, but that balances itself out over the entire schedule.”

Another twist to the new schedule is media rights. With the SEC moving to Disney/ABC, the conference won’t have to schedule around the 2:30 p.m. CT time slot typically reserved for the CBS game of the week.

“We'll introduce what I think is a fan-friendlier and team-friendlier kickoff lineup through the day,” Sankey said.

Comments / 0

