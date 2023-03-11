Hit Netflix Series Beats The Last of Us in Latest Streaming Charts

Now, does this paint a picture of Netflix's hit series being more popular than The Last of Us ? When you look at how Nielsen collects their data though it shows a different story entirely. First, Nielsen's data comes exclusively from streaming on televisions, which means it doesn't count computers or mobile devices in its numbers, it also doesn't tally the linear cable viewers in the same charts. Knowing that, these numbers for The Last of Us are exclusively for its viewership on HBO Max and not HBO subscribers on cable.
There's also the matter of episode count that can inflate the metrics. When these numbers were tallied, You had 35 episodes available to watch on Netflix. Though most of the viewership was likely from fans watching the new season, a fresh batch of content always spurs interest from new viewers to start the series from the beginning, to catch up. By comparison, The Last of Us had only released five episodes to that point, just over half of its first season in total. Taking that into account, HBO's series being streamed over a billion minutes with 1/7 the amount of episodes is yet another sign that the series has been a huge hit.
Ever since The Last of Us premiered on HBO it has shown remarkable, even record setting, viewership. Episode 8, the most recent one in the series, had 8.1 million viewers, an increase of 74% compared to the series premiere just weeks prior. You can find the Top 10 most streamed movies and shows according to Nielsen below.
