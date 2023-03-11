'He's innocent': Friend of man accused of holding woman hostage for years says the claims are false

A close friend of a man who was accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her hostage for years says the charges are bogus.

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, is in the Harris County Jail, accused of holding a woman hostage in his Greenspoint-area mobile home for four years. He is charged with kidnapping and is on a $150,000 bond.

"That's not fair to put a charge on him. He's innocent, he's innocent," long-time friend Auseilsaul Contreras, said. "I don't know what they're trying to put charges."

Contreras, who does not live in the mobile home park, said he drove to Greenspoint specifically to speak out on behalf of his friend, Segura. Contreras says the victim and Segura allegedly have been dating for years, and he saw the couple just a month or two ago.

"I (saw) them together. They came to our house sometime when we had parties and everything. They were good. I don't know what they're saying," Contreras said.

While Segura was at work, the woman called 911 and alleged that she was being held hostage on Wednesday.

In pictures shared by a neighbor, several Harris County Sheriff deputies and firefighters from the Little York Fire Department were seen responding. The firefighters had to cut open a window and rescue the woman.

Neighbors told ABC13 that they would only see the man going to work and rarely saw the woman in question.

According to records, the woman's driver's license was registered to the address where she was allegedly held hostage.

Investigators said three guns were in plain view inside the mobile home.

Contreras is convinced that the charges will be dropped once his friend goes to court.

"I saw the lady a month and a half ago, and when I saw her, everything was OK," Contreras said.