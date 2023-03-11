Open in App
Kansas City, KS
Galaxy, Sporting KC not at full strength ahead of clash

By Sportsnaut,

6 days ago

When the Los Angeles Galaxy head to Kansas City, Kan., to take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night, it will be a matchup of two teams that have struggled in the first two weeks of the season.

The Galaxy (0-1-0, zero points) dropped their season opener at FC Dallas 3-1 on March 4. LA forward Dejan Joveljic continued his form of approximately one goal every 90 minutes from 2022 when he gave the Galaxy a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute. However, Dallas tied the game in first-half stoppage time, then took control with two second-half goals in the first 20 minutes.

“I thought we were in a good spot, obviously, we had the 1-0 lead off a very good goal,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “Then at the worst possible time, we concede a goal that we shouldn’t concede, and we go into the locker room 1-1. I think emotionally for the group, that was a tough one to give up a goal that way.”

The absence of Chicharito (hamstring injury) meant Joveljic had to start, as opposed to his super-sub role in the 2022 season, which may have affected how the Galaxy performed in the attacking half for large stretches of the game. He likely will miss more time, which means Joveljic and star midfielder Riqui Puig will need to find ways to get on the same page to get the offense moving in the right direction.

Sporting KC (0-1-1, one point) have dealt with injuries to all three of their designated players — Gadi Kinda, Johnny Russell and Alan Pulido. Their absences have no doubt contributed to Sporting’s offensive woes as they are one of only four MLS teams to have not found the back of the net.

They certainly tried in their goal-less draw against Colorado on March 4 as they put 11 shots on target. Their 15 total shots on target through two games is second in the league only to the Seattle Sounders.

Kinda and Russell have been ruled out for Saturday. Pulido is questionable for Saturday.

“When I know what we have in our team and what’s there (on the roster) … the goals will come,” coach Peter Vermes said this week. “I’m not worried about that.”

–Field Level Media

