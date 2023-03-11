Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

All Elite Wrestling announces “Double or Nothing” in Las Vegas

By Justin Walker,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vCR7g_0lF5JXBJ00

The video embedded in this post is from a previous event.

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — For the third time in the past five years, All Elite Wrestling’s marquee event, “Double or Nothing” will be coming to Las Vegas.

Double of Nothing is scheduled to bow at the T-Mobile arena on Sunday, May 28. The tentpole event will not be the only AEW show coming to the “entertainment capital of the world” on Memorial Day weekend. On Wednesday, May 24, AEW Dynamite and on Friday, May 26, AEW Rampage will originate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The artwork for the event features AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman or MJF, wrestling legend Chris Jericho, recently-returning Adam Cole (bay bay!), former trios champions Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and fan-favorites Danhausen and Absolute Ricky Starks.

PREVIOUSLY: AEW took over Vegas in 2022

Scheduled matches for the events have not yet been announced. Tickets for the pay-per-view go on sale Friday at aewtix.com .

“Double or Nothing” isn’t the only pro-wrestling set to land in Las Vegas over the next few months. The road to Wrestlemania 39 comes through the city on Friday, Mar. 24 as the last stop before World Wrestling Entertainment settles in Los Angeles for its biggest event of the year.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown is scheduled to hit the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are still available at axs.com .

After Smackdown, wrestling legend The Undertaker will put on his 1deadMAN Show at The Cosmopolitan. The event is scheduled for 10:00 p.m., and tickets are available from Ticketmaster .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
March 17, 2020: When COVID-19 hit home for Las Vegas — TIMELINE
Las Vegas, NV1 hour ago
Tight end Waller says he’s grateful to Raiders, city of Las Vegas for elevating his career
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
‘Our version of Christmas morning,’ March Madness, Con Expo brings economic boost to Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Bad Girl Of Comedy Comes To Vegas
Holladay, UT3 days ago
Bakkt Theater to replace Zappos Theater name at Planet Hollywood
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
OBJ Signs With Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Body not discovered for 23 days at Las Vegas airport; whistleblower talks garage security
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Police search for individuals accused of stealing merchandise from southwest Las Vegas store
Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
Biden leaves Las Vegas following fundraiser, announces plans to lower cost of prescription drugs
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
UPDATE: Flooding evacuations likely in Littlefield/Beaver Dam; Narrows closed in Zion National Park
Mesquite, NV1 day ago
Woman accused of threatening employees’ lives during southwest Las Vegas robbery, police say
Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Unlicensed, allegedly impaired Las Vegas driver collided with car head-on at 90 mph in 35-mph zone: police
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Henderson police, SWAT at barricade scene near Pacific Avenue, Van Wagenen Street
Henderson, NV1 day ago
Silence after investigation reveals body sat in Las Vegas airport short-term parking for 23 days
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Woman dies days after being hit in southwest Las Vegas retail parking lot
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Update: Las Vegas police locate woman last seen in southeast valley
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Front Row Access
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy