A woman in Colorado credits jury duty for saving her life three years ago, thanks those who helped

By Jaleesia Fobbs,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNuo1_0lF5JTeP00

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo (KRDO)-- If Shirley Bennet hadn't been in court, there would have been no one around to give her CPR when she collapsed three years ago.

Bennett remembers leaving the courtroom while in recess, sitting on a bench, and then nothing else.

According to 9News , that's because when she went down, a district attorney, who was also a doctor, was present at the time of her collapse to keep track of her pulse.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they administered compressions for about ten minutes before South Metro paramedics arrived to continue life-saving measures.

Bennet said the experience felt like "a full circle moment" because she had taken a CPR class in 1969, and taught it at her job before she retired.

While Bennet is alive and well, she says she hopes her story inspires others to take CPR classes.

To read more on Bennet's story through our Denver news partners, click here.

The post A woman in Colorado credits jury duty for saving her life three years ago, thanks those who helped appeared first on KRDO .

