Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
Queen City News

Ways for the Carolina Panthers to replace DJ Moore following trade for #1 pick

By Brayden Stamps,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bJIIy_0lF5I8PQ00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Panthers just made a seismic trade for the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select their quarterback of the future.

Of course, with anything in life, you have to give up something to gain something. The Panthers did just that by trading star wide receiver DJ Moore along with numerous draft picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the pick.

PREVIOUS: Carolina Panthers trade for #1 pick in NFL Draft

Now in spite of the excitement that the prospect of a franchise quarterback brings to the Panthers, they now have a hole at the receiver position that needs to be addressed.

Here are some ways the Panthers could go about addressing the need.

Trading for another star

One option available to the Panthers is another trade to bring in a star wideout to fill the void Moore leaves behind.

The most obvious fit for this scenario is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins.

Rumors have been circulating all offseason that the Cardinals could look to move off of the veteran wideout who is considered to be among the best in the league at his position.

Hopkins himself addressed the rumors on the Pat McAfee show earlier in March.

Hopkins is a five-time All-Pro selection with over 10,000 career receiving yards.

Being traded to Carolina would also be a homecoming for Hopkins who was born in Central, South Carolina and attended Clemson University.

Free agency

The next option the Panthers have available to address their need at the wide receiver position is free agency.

Players who are free agents can negotiate a contract directly with the Panthers and join the team without their former team having to be compensated by Carolina. However, these players while good contributors lack the upside of a star like Hopkins or Moore.

Joe Person of the Athletic has already reported that the Panthers could be interested in signing Mecole Hardman, a speedy wide receiver who just won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Another option available to the Panthers also includes Jakobi Meyers, an NC State alum who has started for the New England Patriots for the last few seasons.

A few other names to keep an eye on are Adam Thielen, a two-time Pro Bowler and longtime veteran with Minnesota Vikings who was just released by his former team, Juju Smith Schuster, who started for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and DJ Chark who played for the Lions and thus has a connection with new Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley.

The NFL Draft

Lastly, the Panthers were able to maintain possession of their own second round pick in the trade with the Bears.

Historically, very high-quality wide receiver prospects are available in the area the Panthers will be making their next selection after the number one pick.

A name to keep an eye on is Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, especially if the Panthers select CJ Stroud with the first pick given the rapport the two had as college teammates.

Another option that should be available to the Panthers with their second round pick is a local player in North Carolina’s Josh Downs.

Boston College’s Zay Flowers, LSU’s Kayshon Boutte, USC’s Jordan Addison and Tennesse’s Jalin Hyatt are also a few prospects the Panthers could be interested in during the draft.

Also, watch out for Wake Forest’s AT Perry as a candidate to be selected in the later rounds.

FOX Charlotte is YOUR Official Home for the Carolina Panthers .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Panthers sign running back Miles Sanders, sources say
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
‘Terrified, at first’: Fans react to blockbuster Panthers trade
Charlotte, NC6 days ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Report: 1 NFC team likely to have interest in Ezekiel Elliott
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Football World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Girlfriend Announcement
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Dianna Russini News
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN16 hours ago
Lincoln County man arrested after found passed out in vehicle with heroin: Police
Lincolnton, NC9 days ago
Family: White House, Biden need to intervene immediately in Shanquella case
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
Missing Monroe woman found murdered in western NC, sheriff says
Monroe, NC7 days ago
Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over passenger’s request, refuse to work with each other
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Man killed in Gaston County shooting Sunday afternoon, suspect in custody
Lowell, NC4 days ago
Former NC high school star Dontrez Styles enters transfer portal, will leave UNC
Chapel Hill, NC3 hours ago
High school senior shot, killed in Statesville ‘ambush,’ family says
Statesville, NC1 day ago
$500K worth of cars targeted in Hickory auto heist: PD
Hickory, NC3 days ago
Gastonia woman charged with insurance fraud
Gastonia, NC2 days ago
Ashe County Sheriff deputies arrest absconder, woman
Lansing, NC2 days ago
Meth, fentanyl, other drugs seized after investigation in Lincolnton, deputies say
Lincolnton, NC8 days ago
Thieves steal more than $1M in vehicles from North Carolina car dealerships, videos show
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Busy Monroe intersection closed after late-night wreck involving speeding driver
Monroe, NC8 days ago
‘Very horrible’: UNC Charlotte students report major issues at apartment complex
Charlotte, NC7 days ago
Teen hurt in Gastonia after early-morning shooting: Police
Gastonia, NC8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy