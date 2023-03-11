Open in App
Bismarck, ND
See more from this location?
KX News

Bismarck Police officer placed on administrative leave

By Morgan DeVries,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VssZw_0lF5FGZ200

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Bismarck Police Department placed an officer on administrative leave on Friday.

According to a news release, there was a complaint about excessive use of force to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (ND BCI).

Bismarck Police responded to the area of 24th St. and E. Main Ave. shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday because a male was standing in the middle of the street.

While investigating, the 63-year-old Bismarck man walked away from the officer after being told to stop.

The officer attempted to detain the man, and he began to display aggressive behavior and did not let the officer detain him.

Bismarck Public Schools asks for feedback about district

Force was used to gain control of the man and he was eventually brought into custody.

Bismarck Police administrators were told that excessive force may have been used to bring the man into custody and an investigation immediately began.

The case was referred to ND BCI for more investigation.

While a thorough investigation is being done by the ND BCI and Bismarck Police Internal Affairs, the officer will remain on leave.

Bismarck Police and ND BCI will complete two separate investigations.

More information will be released when the investigations are completed to maintain the integrity of the case.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Today's Top Stories

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Dakota State newsLocal North Dakota State
Bismarck murder, arson case to be shown on 20/20
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Mandan woman pleads guilty to simple assault for bus driver attack
Mandan, ND1 day ago
Bismarck woman dies in a crash on Highway 6
Mandan, ND22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman stabbed in Mandan on Tuesday
Mandan, ND23 hours ago
Bismarck approves alcohol license for Jousting Lemur
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bismarck man sentenced to prison for January shooting
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
ND Supreme Court leaves Chad Isaak’s murder convictions in place
Mandan, ND1 day ago
Bismarck woman dies in head-on collision
Bismarck, ND22 hours ago
1 woman dead, 1 seriously injured after crash south of Mandan
Mandan, ND22 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued for former ND official
Mandan, ND4 days ago
Bismarck police officer on administrative leave while being investigated for using excessive force
Bismarck, ND5 days ago
Mark Splonskowski resignation update
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Bismarck pitches crosswalk at popular intersection
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
North Dakota State Penitentiary Warden, James P. Sayler, resigns from position
Bismarck, ND3 days ago
“Prepare with Pedro” at Dakota Zoo in Bismarck on March 25
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Flight simulator donated to Bismarck Career Academy
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Remarkable Woman: Sister Kathleen Atkinson
Bismarck, ND22 hours ago
Search begins after North Dakota State Penitentiary Warden resigns
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Mandan’s Spring Clean-Up happening date set
Mandan, ND20 hours ago
New 3-D imaging scanners being installed at Bismarck Airport TSA checkpoints
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
Massive Firearm & Ammo Auction Being Held In North Dakota
Bismarck, ND20 hours ago
Former Bismarck mayor brings lawyer to pipeline hearing
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Cigar Lounge bill narrowly passes in Senate
Mandan, ND1 day ago
Released book highlights the history of Bismarck
Bismarck, ND22 hours ago
Bismarck airline passengers could see delays in the next few weeks
Bismarck, ND21 hours ago
Retirees go on St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl
Bismarck, ND16 hours ago
In Case You Missed It: 3/6-3/12
Bismarck, ND5 days ago
Bismarck’s snow removal team gets down to business
Bismarck, ND2 days ago
Update on South Bismarck Flood Control study presented to City Commissioners
Bismarck, ND1 day ago
EVENTS: Fight the Frost at the Bismarck Event Center
Bismarck, ND2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy