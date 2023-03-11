Is the worst of the storm over? Here’s what the weather forecast shows for SLO County

It appears the worst of an intense atmospheric river storm that slammed into San Luis Obispo County Thursday night into Friday afternoon may be over.

But that doesn’t mean the skies will clear quite yet.

The National Weather Service’s latest forecast calls for the rain to continue overnight and through Saturday, although markedly less intense than what fell Friday morning.

On Friday night, up to another half to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible in most areas of San Luis Obispo County, with up to an inch in the coastal areas and foothills, the Weather Service predicts.

Another tenth of an inch of rain could fall on Saturday.

A flash flood warning issued by the Weather Service remained in place for coastal and central San Luis Obispo County through 7 p.m. Friday, while a less-severe flood watch was issued for the county effective until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Sunday morning could dawn with some small rain showers before clearing to partly sunny skies, according to the Weather Service.

Then, after a quiet Sunday night, another storm system will arrive by midday Monday, overnight and through Tuesday.

The next system is again expected to tap into a stream of subtropical moisture, according to the Weather Service.

“This gives increased confidence in yet another AR (atmospheric river) event across the region,” the Weather Service wrote in its forecast .

Although there’s still uncertainty on how much rain this next storm system could bring, the Weather Service is predicting totals of about 1 to 3 inches across the county, with up to 5 inches possible in higher elevations.