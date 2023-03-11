Liam's List: Sonoma Epicurean, Oakland Restaurant Week and Sonoma International Film Festival

FUNDRAISER: SONOMA EPICUREAN

Sonoma Epicurean is a signature series of events that features curated and hands-on experiences with Michelin-star and award-winning chefs, local artisans, and world-class vintners with focus on lifestyle, wellness, and sustainability. The home for the three-day event (which runs through Sunday 3/12) is the Montage Healdsburg, in the beautiful Sonoma County.

Proceeds will benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research and the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund, which funds research of cancer disparities experienced by patients of minority populations while also supporting scientists from underrepresented minority ethnic groups. Thrilled to perform as auctioneer for the Saturday gala. Winner of Celebrity Chopped & British bake off and an actress of note (Lois & Clark, Desperate Housewives) Teri Hatcher is among the celebrity hosts this weekend standing up to cancer! Let’s BEAT CANCER!

FOOD: OAKLAND RESTAURANT WEEK

Eat. Drink. Repeat. From neighborhood gems and food trucks to Michelin star restaurants, “Feast Your Way Through the East Bay” during the 10 days of Oakland Restaurant Week 2023 . From March 16th - 23rd 2023, participating restaurants offer specially-created lunch and dinner menus to showcase the diverse culture and cuisine of this incredibly dynamic city.

The community and fabric of Oakland is made up of culturally-distinct neighborhoods, inspiring an incredibly creative food scene of unexpected pairings and fusion-style flavors. Favorite foodie hot-spots include Jack London Square and Temescal to Uptown and Fruitvale, to name a few, making Oakland Restaurant Week a BARTable event. Plan a visit March 16-26, and taste what makes Oakland so delicious!

Listen to my interview here with Alicia Kidd, Owner of Coco Noir Wine shop & Bar, where world class wines by female and African American winemakers are being showcased here:

Rock star Chef Imani Greer of plant based restaurant Roasted & Raw.

LISTEN: SNOW PATROL

British rock band Snow Patrol has announced details of a 20th Anniversary edition of their classic record Final Straw , with a previously unreleased demo version of their anthemic hit “ Chocolate” out now. The album will be released digitally via UMe on March 31st with a special double vinyl edition following on August 4th to mark the record’s original release date 20 years on. The anniversary edition includes 23 additional tracks*, including never-before-heard demos, B-sides, live tracks from the band’s August 2004 show at London’s Somerset House, and a previously commercially unreleased track, “ Tired .” Click HERE to preorder the 20th Anniversary LP of Final Straw .

FILM: SONOMA INTERNATIONAL FILM FEST

Sonoma International Film Festival (SIFF), noted for delivering the best in film, food, wine, and fun during its annual festival, will honor internationally acclaimed Chef Martin Yan with its SIFF Culinary Excellence Award during the Sonoma International Film Festival on Thursday, March 24, 2023. Yan becomes the second chef to be honored by SIFF. Sonoma International Film Festival will run From March 22-26 2023. Festival passes are on sale now .

CONCERT: LIONEL RICHIE & EWF

Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Lionel Richie brings his 2023 Sing A Song All Night Long tour to San Francisco on Friday September 8th and will be joined by very special guests Earth, Wind & Fire! Use code SFHELLO to get presale tickets now through March 12th.

