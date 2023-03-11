Janet Jackson Sets New Documentary at Lifetime

A year after Janet Jackson's record-breaking two-part Lifetime docuseries , the network has announced a follow-up. Janet Jackson: Family First will chronicle the "Control" icon as she embarks on her 2023 "Together Again" tour. It will also center on her collaboration with her brother, Randy Jackson, as he reunites the family band after 40 years after their last performance. The first documentary ranked No. 1 in cable viewership for the genre, ranking in over 21 million viewers.

Janet's "Together Again" tour is a celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment, while simultaneously highlighting the milestones two of her most famous works: the 25 years of The Velvet Rope album, and 30 years of the janet album. Family First will air on the network, and its streaming platform.

"I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year. I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and

the 'Together Again' tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter," Janet said in an official statement.

Her brother Randy, who is also an executive producer, added: "In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the 'Together Again' tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet's career with fans across the country. We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers."

Janet isn't the only major documentary project the network is releasing this year. Supergroup TLC will also tell their story for the first time in documentary form. Additionally, R&B singer Keyshia Cole will be making her acting debut in a biopic inspired by her life.