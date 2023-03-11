Open in App
Corpus Christi, TX
TxDOT to conduct environmental study for proposed second causeway to Padre Island

By Corpus Christi Caller Times,

6 days ago

The Texas Department of Transportation announced it would conduct an environmental impact study for a proposed secondary causeway to North Padre Island in Nueces County, with plans to begin its search for a consultant later this month.

The Friday announcement comes after the Nueces County Commissioners Court and Corpus Christi and Port Aransas city councils have passed resolutions in favor of the proposal — with many elected officials saying a second causeway would ease evacuations for island residents in the event of a hurricane.

“This is a very big development for our region,” said state Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, in a news release from his office announcing TxDOT's decision. "This project is vital to hurricane and disaster preparedness and could make a life-saving difference for the residents of the Coastal Bend."

TxDOT included the proposal in its Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan and its Texas Freight Mobility Plan, according to the news release.

Currently, only the John F. Kennedy Memorial Causeway connects the mainland to the popular tourist destination. Island residents have worried the causeway could be a chokepoint should evacuations be needed.

In the news release, TxDOT’s Corpus Christi District engineer, Valente Olivarez Jr., said the significance of Friday's announcement "cannot be understated."

"This collaborative effort sets in motion a significant step necessary to move this important regional project forward,” he said.

A second causeway could also relieve traffic congestion, improve general traffic safety and account for projected regional growth, according to a 2017 study prepared by the city of Corpus Christi and the Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization.

