What to know from the first day of OHSAA state wrestling

COLUMBUS — For the most part, the chalk held on the first day of the state wrestling tournament.

Though the chalk was certainly tested.

Mogadore senior Tyler Shellenbarger, the 215-pound district runner-up at Perry, was the aggressor throughout his first-round battle with Mechanicsburg's Zane Hitchcock but struggled to get Hitchcock on the mat. Knotted 1-1 after seven minutes, and 2-2 after an escape and stall call canceled each other out in the second overtime, Shellenbarger rolled over Hitchcock at the buzzer and held on for a 4-3 win and his first career quarterfinal berth.

Shortly thereafter, another Perry District runner-up, Rootstown senior Lane McKenzie (190), battled back from a 4-2 deficit in his first-round match against Plymouth's Colton Sparks with a rollover for the tying two at the buzzer. McKenzie then sent Sparks sprawling onto his back 20 seconds into overtime to win his first state match.

"I feel I could've wrestled better," McKenzie said. "I didn't go out like I should have. Overall, though, I'm happy. Obviously, I won, so I'm thrilled about that."

Garfield district champs Hunter Andel (165) and Keegan Sell (190) cruised through their first-round matches, winning 16-0 and 9-1, respectively.

Rootstown's Cody Coontz (165), edged by Andel a week ago in the Perry District title match, was no less dominant, getting a pin in 1:06 to make it five Division III Portage County wrestlers in the quarterfinals.

In Division II, Streetsboro senior Donovan Paes (132) was in control throughout his 5-1 first-round victory over Butler's Parker Lee, earning his second straight state quarterfinal berth.

And in Division I, Aurora's Green twins, Johnny and Luke, both triumphed, Johnny by pin (in 1:38) and Luke by decision (4-3). The former hopes to place for the second time (and he's only a sophomore), while the latter emerged triumphant in his first state match.

Portage County also has two in the quarterfinals at 145 pounds in the girls bracket, as Southeast's Lauren Carver and Mogadore's Mia Gaetjens, both juniors, won their first-round matches. Knotted at 2-2 despite controlling the first period, Carver quickly took over her match with an escape, takedown and pin, all within the first 18 seconds of the second period.

"We got to what we wanted to get to," Pirates coach Shane Kuberry said. "That underhook was there. We kind of knew it coming in. We definitely want to work from that position when we can because Lauren is so strong and we know when she gets in on the leg she's going to finish, so it kind of set up real nice for us."

"My attitude was kind of the same," Carver said. "When I came into it, I didn't know the score. The score didn't matter. I wanted to win, and I did."

In total, 10 local wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals, five in Division III boys, two in Division I, one in Division II and two in the girls bracket.

Really, the lone local favorite to fall Friday was Garfield Heights District champion Anthony Perez, but even that was always going to be a tough battle for the Streetsboro senior as he squared off against Graham Local senior Colt Ryan. Ryan won 10-5, but Perez wasted little time bouncing back, topping Minerva's Connor Norris 17-1 as he hopes to repeat his 2021 run through the consolation bracket, where he bounced back from losing his opener to win four of his next five to place fifth in the state.

Cohen Klimak showed his resiliency as well in advancing to Saturday's second round of consolation play. The Rockets sophomore 150-pounder responded to a stall call with a takedown, then roared back from an injury to score another takedown for a 10-4 win.

Rovers sophomore Tristan McKibben and Crestwood junior JP Wrobel also shook off first-round losses to advance in consolation play, with McKibben securing his first state win by tech fall.

"It means a lot, especially being the first one, and only being an alternate last year," McKibben said. "It's a big win."

Mogadore freshman Kai Gaetjens also advanced in the consolation bracket, starting the second and third periods in the down position and scoring reversals both times for a 4-1 victory. Her win meant all three Portage County female wrestlers advanced to Saturday.