CIF State Girls Championship Friday finals: Jacqueline Polk ties D3 record with 30 points, lead Los Osos to title

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Los Osos freshman Jacqueline Polk had never taken a shot in an NBA arena before Friday afternoon.

She might get a call back.

The dynamic and shy 5-foot-5 super shooter made 11 of 14 shots and tied a state Division 3 championship game record with 30 points, leading Osos-Rancho Cucamonga to its first state in any sport with a 65-48 victory over Colfax.

Polk scored 16 of her team's 21 points during a third- and fourth-quarter run. She got great help from Haley Estrada and Taylor Rosado, who had 14 points apiece lifting the Grizzlies to 29-5.

"I was just hyped," Polk said of her second-half scoring spree. "I just wanted to put the points on the board."

Said Los Osos coach Dawnesha Buckner: "Jackie is a special player. I didn't know who se was when she first came to our gym. She's a competitor and doesn't want to lose. At the end of the day she'a team player and very coachable."

Polk helped quell a the local Colfax backers, who watched their team end a 22-game win streak. The Falcons, who got 15 points apiece from Maycee Heimann and Juliette James, finished a spectacular season 34-3.

The Falcons shot just 32 percent from the field (15 of 47), while the trio of Polk, Estrada and Rosado were a combined 21-for-34 (62 percent).

"They shot the ball well, we didnt; They came to play, that happens," Colfax coach Rexanne Simpton said of Los Osos. "When you have a player (like Polk) who shoots and attacks like that, it makes it tough."

Simpton said her team has been tough all season and was even in defeat. "Down 10 or 11, we'll just keep fighting. We just bring it These girls are Warriors and. they fight every day, show up to practice and compete. They're champions, win or lose. They're champions in our community, Champions to me. Champions to each other."

Buckner said while her star freshman deserved the attention she gets, it was her seniors' leadership that keyed the team's championship.

"We're super excited to win a state title," she said. "I'm so proud of these young ladies and their effort. They were dead set on winning this game. I had fun watching them. They just took over."

Division 4

Shalhevet 50, San Domenico 46

It took all of a minute for Yalee Schwartz to remind Shalhevet fans — and her San Domenico foes — of her considerable impact.

The 5-foot-10 junior scored on two driving layups, one resulting in a three-point play as Shalhevet-Los Angeles raced to leads of 10-2 and 16-5 en route to a 50-46 CIF Division 4 State championship win Friday over San Domenico-San Anselmo.

In a repeat state-title meeting from last season — a 38-27 San Domenico victory in the D5 title game (see video above) — Schwartz injured her ankle in the first 2:30 and didn't return. The Firehawks simply could overcome the absence their top scorer and best player.

On Friday, Schwartz, nicknamed "Big Red" for her flowing locks and was dominating, scoring 13 of her game-high totals of 21 points and 13 rebounds in the first half.

"I've never wanted to win a game so much in my entire life," said Schwartz said. "I've thought about this game every single day since (we lost last year)."

Arielle Grossman added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Firehawks (26-2), while Summer Jenkins had 15 points, Meja Cykowska added 14 and 11 rebounds for San Domenico (27-8), which forced 24 turnovers and took a remarkable 34 more shots than Shavelet.

San Domenico made 16 of 65 shots (24.6 percent) to 51 percent for the Firehawks (16 of 31).

While Schwartz was unstoppable driving to the basket, Grossman was connecting from the perimeter, making three 3-pointers in the first half (she finished with four) when the Firehawks took a 26-18 halftime lead. Schwartz and Grossman had all but two of their team's points.

(Schwartz) is a heck of a player," San Domenico coach Mike Fulton said. "They're a very well-coached team."

The second half was a dogfight as the Panthers fought back behind Cykowska, the team's only senior, Jenkins and Avery Conklin.

A driving layup by Conklin, a 3-pointer from Lily Reeser and free throw by Summer Jenkins cut a double-digit lead to 40-38.

"At that point, I thought we were going to win," Fulton said. "But when you make 16 of 65 shots you're not going to win any game let alone one of this magnitude.

"But I'm proud of my team and and proud of my senior. As good a basketball player she is, she's a better person."

But Grossman scored a fastbreak layup, Schwartz converted a driving layup and free throw and Davina Benelyahu made a layup leading a 7-0 run putting the Firehawks back in control.

