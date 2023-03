Freshman Jacqueline Polk scores game-high 30 points to tie the Division 3 girls scoring record

SACRAMENTO — Freshman Jacqueline Polk scored a game-high 30 points to lift Los Osos to a 65-48 victory over Colfax on Friday afternoon in the CIF State Division 3 girls basketball championship game at the Golden 1 Center.

The 30 points by Polk tied the scoring record for a girls D3 state title game. Polk connected on 11-of-14 field goals and had three 3-pointers.

Hailey Estrada and Taylor Rosado finished with 14 points each for the Grizzlies (29-5) who claimed the program's first state girls hoop championship.

Maycee Heimann and Juliette James led Colfax with 15 points apiece.

Friday's CIF State Girls Basketball Roundup

Here are photos from Friday's D3 title game in Sacramento:

All photos by Dennis Lee