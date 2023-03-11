Open in App
Cullman, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

Wilson honored as state leader on International Women’s Day

By Amy Leonard,

6 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Ashley Wilson, founder and director of Curt’s Closet, was honored as one of This is Alabama’s 25 Women Who Shape the State at an awards ceremony and luncheon at The Club in Homewood on Wednesday, March 8, International Women’s Day. In its 10th year, the award is given to women throughout the state who influence positive changes in their communities in big ways.

The ever-humble Wilson was shocked to have even been nominated for the award as she still has difficulty recognizing the reach and impact of her compassion and love manifested in her work with Curt’s Closet.

“I still have no idea who even nominated me for the award,” said Wilson at the luncheon. “To have been nominated and then honored as one of the 25 Women Who Shape the State feels so strange almost. We’re just trying to do our best for the children and people in our community so being honored at a state level is just awesome.”

The luncheon, celebrating the 2023 honorees, featured keynote speaker Eries L.G. Mentzer, director, Air Commando Development – HQ Air Force Special Operations Command, who was the first Black woman commander of Maxwell Air Force Base. At Maxwell, Mentzer led all base operations, infrastructure and support services for over 42,000 personnel.

Romay Catherine Johnson Davis, 103, was awarded the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award for over 100 years of paving the way for women in Alabama, the country and all over the world. The Montgomery woman was a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion (nicknamed the Six Triple Eight) during World War II. The unit was the only all-female, predominantly Black unit to serve overseas in WWII. Davis was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in 2022 for her service during the war.

On the day following the luncheon, the Cullman City Schools Foundation announced that Wilson is the winner of the 2023 Distinguished Service Award which will be presented Thursday, April 6, at Cullman High School’s Tillman Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at https://sites.google.com/view/cullmancityschoolsfoundation/distinguished-alumni .

While Wilson is appreciative of her many recognitions, the awards and fuss made over her are bittersweet. Curt’s Closet was born out of unimaginable tragedy after she lost her precious 15-year-old son Curt in a drunk driving crash. Curt Wilson was the passenger in his mom’s vehicle when they were hit head on by a drunk driver on May 7, 2017. While Wilson’s heart of service is beloved in Cullman County and now known throughout the state, she would trade it all for just one more blessed moment with her boy. As Wilson continues to keep Curt’s legacy alive, may we all remember in prayer the mother who still aches for her baby.

Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Former Alabama player Lawson Schaffer shares his thoughts on the Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament chances
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Cold Springs High brings home state FCCLA award, multiple others
Bremen, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Stephen Patrick Campbell
Houston, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Distinguished Young Women informational meeting March 18 in Cullman
Cullman, AL3 hours ago
Hundreds of students tour Wallace State during Spring Showcase
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Cullman Community Young Singers experiencing revitalization
Cullman, AL5 hours ago
Cullman Rotary Club 50th annual auction raises more than $50K
Cullman, AL5 hours ago
Christ First Ministries Church 2nd annual car and truck show coming March 25
Cullman, AL1 day ago
East, West Elementary students host art show
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Apprenticeships offered in Early Childhood Education at Wallace State
Hanceville, AL3 days ago
Wallace State launches Nursing Apprenticeship Program
Hanceville, AL3 days ago
R.O.S.S. representative Shane Tidwell speaks at Good Hope City Council meeting
Good Hope, AL3 days ago
Agriplex proud to bring back ‘Glean Team’ for another growing season
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Sportsman Lake gardeners applying for arboretum accreditation
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Obituary: Gary Neal Hardman
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Pups & Pints coming in June
Cullman, AL5 hours ago
Obituary: Ima J. Patrick, 93
Garden City, AL1 hour ago
Obituary: Anna Belle Moore
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Dillard S. Williams
Cullman, AL49 minutes ago
Book sale at Hanceville Public Library March 18
Hanceville, AL6 days ago
PREP SOFTBALL: ‘Working together is the best way to get out of difficult times’: Good Hope’s Carley Adams excited for freshman season
Good Hope, AL4 hours ago
PREP BASEBALL: West Point, Fairview split area doubleheaders; Thursday scoring recap
West Point, AL15 hours ago
West Elementary to host Rapid-Deploy Safe Room System demo
Cullman, AL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy