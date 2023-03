Having suffered a 68-66 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena on March 1, the Kentucky Wildcats will be looking for revenge in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday. The SEC Network has the television coverage at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Check the dedicated Twitter feed here for score and updates. Interact with me on Twitter at @johnclayiv .

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dribbles the ball around Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence (0) during the SEC Tournament quarterfinals at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Where to watch, how to follow Kentucky’s 2023 SEC Tournament opener vs. Vanderbilt

First Scouting Report: In SEC tourney opener, UK seeks ‘revenge’ on red-hot Vanderbilt

Live updates: Friday’s action at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Will Cason Wallace play in the SEC Tournament? One more update before the games begin.

The Kentucky Wildcat that has rivals in ‘panic mode’ is as even-keeled as they come