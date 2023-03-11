The Cure Reveals Plan To Keep Concert Tickets 'Affordable' For Fans

Photo: Getty Images North America

As artists continue to ramp up touring plans, some for the first time in quite some time , fans are finding themselves unable to afford tickets because of Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing" approach, which bumps up prices due to demand. When The Cure announced their first US tour in seven years yesterday (March 9), they made it a point to ensure affordable seats.

“We want the tour to be affordable for all fans, and we have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show,” the band said in a statement shared on Friday (March 10). “Our ticketing partners have agreed to help us stop scalpers from getting in the way; to help minimize resale and keep prices at face value, tickets for this tour will not be transferable. If something comes up that prevents a fan from being able to use a ticket they have purchased, they will be able to resell it on a face value ticket exchange.”

The Cure also noted there are a few states — New York, Colorado and Illinois — that have laws in place to protect resellers so encouraged fans to sell tickets to each other at face value, if possible. See their full statement and register for tickets below.