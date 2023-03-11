Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
CBS LA

92-year-old woman abducted inside vehicle stolen from Hollywood found safe

By KCAL-News Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374keR_0lF54f4j00

Police safely located a 92-year-old woman who was abducted when the car she was sitting in was stolen out of Hollywood Friday morning.

According to a report from Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was sitting inside of a running car at around 7:30 a.m. when an unknown person got inside and drove off.

The incident occurred at Selma Avenue and Courtney Avenue in Hollywood.

Police located the stolen car at around noon, with the woman inside and unharmed.

"A silver alert was issued while officers desperately search for the car," police said. "When the car was found, the 92-year-old mother unharmed, the victim was overjoyed."

There was no information available on a suspect involved in the incident.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Police searching for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run in Palms
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Woodland Hills man facing federal charges for extorting protection money from Koreatown karaoke bars
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Arrest made in the fatal San Pedro hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New details emerge as to why a man with a hatchet attacked a victim before entering Corona gym
Corona, CA1 day ago
Caught on Camera: Attempted murder suspect fires multiple shots through apartment door in Highland
Highland, CA2 days ago
Pursuit on 10 Freeway Shuts Down Offramp After Crash
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Deputies find alleged catalytic converter thief asleep at the wheel
Hesperia, CA1 day ago
Pursuit suspect disappears into parking structure in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Video: Suspect fleeing from police slams into historic Plaza Park fountain in Orange
City Of Orange, NJ2 days ago
Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run in San Pedro
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Suspect in 1997 Fatal Shooting of Bank Teller Identified by Ventura County Police
Thousand Oaks, CA2 days ago
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run at bus stop
Santa Fe Springs, CA3 days ago
Second Suspect Arrested In Connection With The Death Of An Innocent Victim Of Gang Violence in Oxnard
Oxnard, CA2 days ago
Police investigating fatal shooting of 38-year-old man in Bell
Bell, CA3 days ago
LAPD officer and wife, parents of 2 sons, both being treated for cancer
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Standoff with over 100 shots fired at Calif. LE ends after more than 48 hours
Valinda, CA3 days ago
Man left brain dead after Montclair police beat him and use Taser, family says
Montclair, CA3 days ago
An armed car thief crashed into the Orange Plaza Park fountain during a police pursuit
City Of Orange, NJ4 days ago
A Teenage Party Scene. An Unsolved Murder. What Happened to Emmery Muñoz?
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Authorities ID man killed at liquor store in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
1 hospitalized after train slams into vehicle in Burbank
Burbank, CA2 days ago
Suspect At Large After Stealing Purse From Woman At Costco
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Family files suit accusing Montclair police of beating man inside his home
Montclair, CA4 days ago
LA Metro blasts classical music in attempt to make train station safer
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
Woman Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Son in Northridge IDd
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Suspect dead by suicide after standoff with deputies that lasted more than 48 hours at Valinda home
Valinda, CA4 days ago
7-Year-Old Ejected In 5 Freeway Crash After Sharing Seatbelt, Father Arrested
Bakersfield, CA4 days ago
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver while sitting at bus stop
Santa Fe Springs, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy