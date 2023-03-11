92-year-old woman abducted inside vehicle stolen from Hollywood found safe

Police safely located a 92-year-old woman who was abducted when the car she was sitting in was stolen out of Hollywood Friday morning.

According to a report from Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was sitting inside of a running car at around 7:30 a.m. when an unknown person got inside and drove off.

The incident occurred at Selma Avenue and Courtney Avenue in Hollywood.

Police located the stolen car at around noon, with the woman inside and unharmed.

"A silver alert was issued while officers desperately search for the car," police said. "When the car was found, the 92-year-old mother unharmed, the victim was overjoyed."

There was no information available on a suspect involved in the incident.