Meadville caps off perfect season with Missouri Class 1 girls basketball championship

The Meadville Lady Eagles are the Missouri Class 1 champions. Lisa Rigdon photo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — They are accustomed to scoring 70 to 80 points per game or more, including a couple of 100-plus point efforts they had hung on opponents this season.

But if a foe wants to try to slow them to a crawl, that's also fine with the Meadville Lady Eagles. They'll simply adapt and beat you anyway.

That's what the approach for Meadville in Friday's Class 1 state championship game at Great Southern Bank Arena, as the Lady Eagles pulled away late for a 39-28 victory over Chadwick to cap off a perfect (31-0) season.

Chadwick burst out to a 14-7 lead over Meadville after one period ... and then scored 4, 8 and 2 points in the final three quarters as a patient Meadville turned up the heat defensively and made its late-game possessions count to snag the school's second state title (and first since 1995).

Junior guards Korrie Holcer and Paige Carvajal had 18 and 12 points to lead the Lady Eagles, who also received five of their 11 steals in the contest from freshman guard Madison Carvajal.

Perhaps most pleasing to Coach Carvajal – besides seeing his girls hoist the championship trophy – was that a Meadville squad with no starter taller than 5-foot-6 outrebounded Chadwick 31-24 in the contest, led by eight boards from 5-5 guard Mallory Dennis.

"We're the most vertically challenged team in the state of Missouri," Coach Carvajal said with a smile. "We played big. We got up and got after it."

Carvajal praised the defensive work of his Lady Eagles, who held Chadwick to only four field goals combined over the final two periods.

"It was not the prettiest game, but we knew it was probably going to be that way," he said. "Our defense was outstanding for 85, 90 percent of this game."

Carvajal praised Holcer in particular for holding her defensive assignment to four points or less for the sixth consecutive game.

Raeleigh Little had 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals to lead Chadwick (25-6).

The Lady Cardinals shot just 29 percent (11 of 38) from the field, including a 1-for-6 effort from 3-point range.

The No. 14 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 girls basketball rankings , Meadville hit just 30 percent (11 of 37) from the floor, but was boosted by nine 3-pointers (in 29 attempts).

"We were going to live and die by the three today," said Coach Carvajal, "because (Chadwick) took some things away from us."

Chadwick coach Shawn Guerin said, coming in, he believed his Lady Cardinals had a chance if they could keep Meadville in the 40s (the Lady Eagles average 77 points per game).

"We got off to a good (shooting) start, then man, it was like somebody put a lid on that thing," Guerin said. "I watched them yesterday and I knew it was going to be a tough game. Today, they made shots and we didn't.

"We make a few layups, and we may be talking about a different trophy."

