UPDATE: Cecilia Ford Pageant show at the Abilene Community Theatre is now 18+

By Shelly Womack,

6 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The Cecilia Ford Pageant Fundraiser set to take place this weekend has been changed from being open to all ages to ages 18 and up after concerns from community members.

‘Family-friendly’ benefit drag show taking place at Abilene Community Theatre

In an announcement on Facebook , Cecilia Ford stated that “As the issue has mostly revolved around children being present at this show, and as a few of the concerns have pertained to the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the presence of minors, this show will now be for audience members 18+.

If tickets have been pre-purchased with the intent for a child to come, Ford said there will be a refund and asks those individuals to reach out.

Ford also added that there will be alcoholic beverages served, like at most ACT productions, and donations for drinks will go to the theatre, not the pageant.

Due to safety concerns, no one without a ticket will be allowed inside. Tickets will be available at the door or online and Ford shared to make sure to have tickets ready (via. phone screen, printed out or wristband) at the door for entry.

