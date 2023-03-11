Downtown Mobility Center to include 48 'EV-ready' parking spaces

The $40 million Downtown Mobility Center is set to include 960 parking spots, 11,000-square-feet of commercial space, showers and now 48 “EV-ready” spaces.

According to a report filed by the Downtown Memphis Commission staff, the parking structure will set aside 5% of its spaces for electric panel support and conduit capacity for the future operation of Level 2 chargers.

Level 2 chargers are middle-range type chargers that provide about 65 miles range per charging hour.

The Mobility Center, scheduled to open in July, already has four parking spaces that are equipped for the installation of Level 2 chargers for public use.

To prepare the remainder of the spaces, the DMC put out a request-for-proposals asking EV-charging providers to submit charging installation plans for the Mobility Center.

Of the five companies who submitted proposals, DMC staff is recommending that its affiliate board, the Downtown Mobility Authority, selects Florida-based Blink Charging.

“Blink’s is the only proposal that includes no upfront costs to the DMC along with a 40% revenue share to the DMC,” the staff report states.

According to the terms of its proposal, Blink will own the chargers and perform all installation, maintenance, operational management and future upgrades as needed at no additional cost to the DMA, terms not included in any other proposal.

If the DMC is billed for electricity for the chargers, Blink will reimburse the electricity costs. The contract includes an exclusivity clause stating that if DMA wishes to install Level 3 Fast Chargers in the future, Blink will have first right of refusal.

Already, Blink provides twelve Level 2 chargers in five other DMA-affiliated parking facilities: Shoppers Garage, Criminal Justice Center Garage, 250 Peabody Place Garage, First Place Parking and Barboro Flats Garage.

The DMA will consider the staff suggestion when it next meets on Wednesday, March 15.

The Mobility Center — under construction on the former 1.3-acre surface parking lot just north of the Orpheum Theatre — will be funded partly with payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) receipts designated specifically for parking.

The building will stand six stories, and retail space will occupy nearly all of the building’s Main Street ground-level frontage, with a second retail space on the southwest corner facing Front Street.

The DMC chose LRK Architects to design the project in 2020.