Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Memphian

Downtown Mobility Center to include 48 'EV-ready' parking spaces

By Rob Moore,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbZsq_0lF52FXD00

The $40 million Downtown Mobility Center is set to include 960 parking spots, 11,000-square-feet of commercial space, showers and now 48 “EV-ready” spaces.

According to a report filed by the Downtown Memphis Commission staff, the parking structure will set aside 5% of its spaces for electric panel support and conduit capacity for the future operation of Level 2 chargers.

Level 2 chargers are middle-range type chargers that provide about 65 miles range per charging hour.

The Mobility Center, scheduled to open in July, already has four parking spaces that are equipped for the installation of Level 2 chargers for public use.

To prepare the remainder of the spaces, the DMC put out a request-for-proposals asking EV-charging providers to submit charging installation plans for the Mobility Center.

Of the five companies who submitted proposals, DMC staff is recommending that its affiliate board, the Downtown Mobility Authority, selects Florida-based Blink Charging.

“Blink’s is the only proposal that includes no upfront costs to the DMC along with a 40% revenue share to the DMC,” the staff report states.

According to the terms of its proposal, Blink will own the chargers and perform all installation, maintenance, operational management and future upgrades as needed at no additional cost to the DMA, terms not included in any other proposal.

If the DMC is billed for electricity for the chargers, Blink will reimburse the electricity costs. The contract includes an exclusivity clause stating that if DMA wishes to install Level 3 Fast Chargers in the future, Blink will have first right of refusal.

Already, Blink provides twelve Level 2 chargers in five other DMA-affiliated parking facilities: Shoppers Garage, Criminal Justice Center Garage, 250 Peabody Place Garage, First Place Parking and Barboro Flats Garage.

The DMA will consider the staff suggestion when it next meets on Wednesday, March 15.

The Mobility Center — under construction on the former 1.3-acre surface parking lot just north of the Orpheum Theatre — will be funded partly with payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) receipts designated specifically for parking.

The building will stand six stories, and retail space will occupy nearly all of the building’s Main Street ground-level frontage, with a second retail space on the southwest corner facing Front Street.

The DMC chose LRK Architects to design the project in 2020.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Thieves leave Frayser store with baskets full of groceries
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Japan House Restaurant to Open in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Tow truck driver steals phone from customer’s car
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Burglars make big mess at smoke shop, leave empty-handed
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Woman catches burglar coming out of her downtown apartment
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Teen wakes to burglar in his bedroom
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Wreck on I-240 and Airways, traffic diverted
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run on N Hollywood Street
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Two men rob T-Mobile Store in North Memphis
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Memphis police looking for 4 shoplifters possibly connected to Ulta thefts
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Cordova restaurant manager robbed at gunpoint
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Burglars take pricey appliances from Chickasaw Gardens home
Memphis, TN6 days ago
One dead in Parkway Village shooting, 3 suspects flee
Memphis, TN2 days ago
One injured in North Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN2 days ago
4 people in custody after chase, crash in Frayser
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Carjacker gets vehicle stuck in victim’s driveway
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Police search for missing West Memphis, AR man
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
Bad neighbor: Man accused of firing shots through wall
Memphis, TN2 days ago
MPD: Woman dead after fight in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: Shoplifters have stolen meat in their pants, car
Memphis, TN6 days ago
3 inmates escape from Wilder Youth Development Center
Somerville, TN5 days ago
MPD releases video of person of interest in Grauer homicide
Memphis, TN4 days ago
MPD investigates multiple shootings, each within an hour of each other
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Multiple victims injured in three separate Sunday shootings
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Man charged in 3 deaths in apartment complex shooting
Memphis, TN3 days ago
One person killed in morning crash on Austin Peay in Raleigh
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Man found shot to death in house on Prescott
Memphis, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy