BNP Paribas Open: Saturday order of play includes Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz

The order of play for Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open is out, and it is loaded with great matches but there is a big asterisk.
Rain is hampering the schedule on Friday night, so it's unclear if Friday matches will need to be made up on Saturday, which would likely alter the schedule.
But if it goes on as scheduled, fans are in for a treat as the slate includes the top-seeded man and woman in the event and a high-octane All-American matchup.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek opens her bid to repeat as champion in Indian Wells. Top seed and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will begin his BNP Paribas Open campaign as well.
The match of the day, especially in the United States, pits defending champion Taylor Fritz against rising American star Ben Shelton.
Others on the court Saturday include Madison Keys, Ons Jabeur, Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Tommy Paul, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.
Here is the full order of play.
Saturday's order of play
Stadium 1
11 a.m.: Karolina Muchova vs. Victoria Azarenka
Followed by: Iga Swiatek vs. Claire Liu
3 p.m.: Taylor Fritz vs. Ben Shelton
6 p.m.: Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Frech
Followed by: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis
Stadium 2
11 a.m.: Pedro Martinez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime
Followed by: Andy Murray vs. Pablo Carreno Busta
3 p.m.: Elena Rybakina vs. Sofia Kenin
6 p.m.: Mackenzie McDonald vs. Holger Rune
8 p.m.: Soran Cirstea vs. Madison Keys
Stadium 3
11 a.m.: Jannik Sinner vs. Richard Gasquet
Followed by: Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Tommy Paul
Followed by: Francisco Cerunolo vs. Jack Sock
5 p.m.: Peyton Stearns vs. Bianca Andreescu
Followed by: Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Paula Badosa
Stadium 4
11 a.m.: Magda Linette vs. Emma Raducanu
Followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs. Emma Navarro
2:30 p.m.: Miriam Kolodziejova/Marketa Vondrousova vs. Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula
5 p.m.: Hubert Hurkacz vs. Alexei Popyrin
Followed by: Frances Tiafoe/Stan Wawrinka vs. Roberto Bautista Agut/Pablo Carreno Busta
Stadium 5
11 a.m.: Daniel Evans vs. Jack Draper
Followed by: Marton Fucsovics vs. Alex de Minaur
Followed by: Adrian Mannarino vs. Lorenzo Musetti
Followed by: Rinky Hijikata vs. Sebastian Baez
Stadium 6
11 a.m.: Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic vs. Casper Ruud/Dominic Thiem
Followed by: Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Stan Wawrinka
Followed by: Dalma Galfi vs. Carolina Garcia
Followed by: Marcos Giron/J.J. Wolf vs. Jannik Sinner/Lorenzo Sonego
Followed by: Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs. Veronika Kudermetova/Ludmila Samsonova
Stadium 7
11 a.m.: Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs. Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow
Followed by: Borna Coric vs. Alex Molcan
Followed by: Guido Pella vs. Tallon Griekspoor
Followed by: Matwe Middelkoop/Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Lloud Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara
Stadium 8
11 a.m.: Petra Martic vs. Varvara Gracheva
Followed by: Liudmila Samsonova vs. Bernarda Perra
Followed by: Martina Trevisan vs. Madison Brengle
Followed by: Yifan Xu/Zhaoxuan Yang vs. Alexa Guarachi/Erin Routliffe
Stadium 9
11 a.m.: Marketa Vondrousova vs. Marie Bouzkova
Followed by: Katerina Siniakova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia
Followed by: Tatjana Maria vs. Daria Kasatkina
Followed by: Marta Kostyuk/Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko
This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: BNP Paribas Open: Saturday order of play includes Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz
Comments / 0