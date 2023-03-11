BNP Paribas Open: Saturday order of play includes Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz

The order of play for Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open is out, and it is loaded with great matches but there is a big asterisk.

Rain is hampering the schedule on Friday night, so it's unclear if Friday matches will need to be made up on Saturday, which would likely alter the schedule.

But if it goes on as scheduled, fans are in for a treat as the slate includes the top-seeded man and woman in the event and a high-octane All-American matchup.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek opens her bid to repeat as champion in Indian Wells. Top seed and world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz will begin his BNP Paribas Open campaign as well.

The match of the day, especially in the United States, pits defending champion Taylor Fritz against rising American star Ben Shelton.

Others on the court Saturday include Madison Keys, Ons Jabeur, Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Tommy Paul, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu.

Here is the full order of play.

Saturday's order of play

Stadium 1

11 a.m.: Karolina Muchova vs. Victoria Azarenka

Followed by: Iga Swiatek vs. Claire Liu

3 p.m.: Taylor Fritz vs. Ben Shelton

6 p.m.: Ons Jabeur vs. Magdalena Frech

Followed by: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Thanasi Kokkinakis

Stadium 2

11 a.m.: Pedro Martinez vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Followed by: Andy Murray vs. Pablo Carreno Busta

3 p.m.: Elena Rybakina vs. Sofia Kenin

6 p.m.: Mackenzie McDonald vs. Holger Rune

8 p.m.: Soran Cirstea vs. Madison Keys

Stadium 3

11 a.m.: Jannik Sinner vs. Richard Gasquet

Followed by: Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Tommy Paul

Followed by: Francisco Cerunolo vs. Jack Sock

5 p.m.: Peyton Stearns vs. Bianca Andreescu

Followed by: Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Paula Badosa

Stadium 4

11 a.m.: Magda Linette vs. Emma Raducanu

Followed by: Leylah Fernandez vs. Emma Navarro

2:30 p.m.: Miriam Kolodziejova/Marketa Vondrousova vs. Coco Gauff/Jessica Pegula

5 p.m.: Hubert Hurkacz vs. Alexei Popyrin

Followed by: Frances Tiafoe/Stan Wawrinka vs. Roberto Bautista Agut/Pablo Carreno Busta

Stadium 5

11 a.m.: Daniel Evans vs. Jack Draper

Followed by: Marton Fucsovics vs. Alex de Minaur

Followed by: Adrian Mannarino vs. Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by: Rinky Hijikata vs. Sebastian Baez

Stadium 6

11 a.m.: Nikola Mektic/Mate Pavic vs. Casper Ruud/Dominic Thiem

Followed by: Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Stan Wawrinka

Followed by: Dalma Galfi vs. Carolina Garcia

Followed by: Marcos Giron/J.J. Wolf vs. Jannik Sinner/Lorenzo Sonego

Followed by: Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniakova vs. Veronika Kudermetova/Ludmila Samsonova

Stadium 7

11 a.m.: Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs. Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow

Followed by: Borna Coric vs. Alex Molcan

Followed by: Guido Pella vs. Tallon Griekspoor

Followed by: Matwe Middelkoop/Botic van de Zandschulp vs. Lloud Glasspool/Harri Heliovaara

Stadium 8

11 a.m.: Petra Martic vs. Varvara Gracheva

Followed by: Liudmila Samsonova vs. Bernarda Perra

Followed by: Martina Trevisan vs. Madison Brengle

Followed by: Yifan Xu/Zhaoxuan Yang vs. Alexa Guarachi/Erin Routliffe

Stadium 9

11 a.m.: Marketa Vondrousova vs. Marie Bouzkova

Followed by: Katerina Siniakova vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia

Followed by: Tatjana Maria vs. Daria Kasatkina

Followed by: Marta Kostyuk/Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Lyudmyla Kichenok/Jelena Ostapenko

