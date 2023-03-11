Hope Yoder honored for helping motorist after rollover

Hope Yoder was in the right place at the right time.

Feb. 28, the employee of Morrison County Community Corrections was recognized by the County Board and Administrator Matt LeBlanc for her selfless action in mid-February, when she saw a car that had rolled on slick roads.

“I was reflecting before today; the question comes to mind, ‘What will you do when faced with the opportunity?’” LeBlanc said. “As well as, sometimes we’re put in a particular position for a particular reason, and we might not know what that is.”

LeBlanc said Yoder, a resident of Motley, was on her way to work one morning despite the icy roads. That same day, a drain plugged on the roof of the Morrison County Government Center. Though facilities maintenance crews were able to quickly correct the problem, there were some water issues inside of the facility.

As such, Community Corrections Director Nicole Kern called Yoder and asked if she could work from home that day. Yoder took her up on the offer, and turned her vehicle around to head north on Highway 10.

“I don’t know that Hope knew that morning what was all going to come about and be presented before her,” LeBlanc said.

On her way home, Yoder saw a vehicle that had rolled and come to a rest on its roof. The accident had to have happened recently, as she had gone through that spot on the road just minutes earlier.

“Here you are with an opportunity,” LeBlanc said. “This is a decision to make, and without hesitation, Hope stopped. She didn’t know what she was going to come upon. Sometimes it’s a very scary situation when you don’t know what kind of carnage might be waiting for you and if you’re prepared to handle that.”

She immediately called 911 to get some help at the scene. Shortly after, Yoder — a cancer survivor — approached the vehicle and found a young man trapped inside. When a first responder arrived on scene, the two of them were able to pull him to safety.

After more emergency crews arrived on scene, LeBlanc said she stuck around to provide “comfort and care” to the driver. She waited with him until he was able to be treated and assessed by emergency medical personnel.

“Wonderful,” LeBlanc said. “I appreciate that, and I’m sure he does, too.”

LeBlanc said Yoder’s selfless actions that day were a reflection on the entire staff at Morrison County. He said they strive to do right by the citizens of the county every day, and that extends beyond the walls of the Government Center.

“Not only do they do wonderful work for us when they’re here, when they’re outside of these walls and they’re in the community — or in this case, traversing from work to home, or home to work — we help our people,” he said. He added that he wasn’t surprised to hear Yoder was willing to help the driver.

In recognition of going above and beyond, Yoder was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation.

“What she did in responding to that vehicle is an extension of (the county’s mission) and making Morrison County the place we talked about,” LeBlanc said.

“I’d just like to say that speaks volumes of the type of person you are,” added Commissioner Mike LeMieur. “You could have easily just drove by and moved on, but you chose to stop and help your fellow man. We’re lucky to have you.”