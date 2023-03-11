Mari Gerton's big fourth quarter leads Princeton past Midview in Division I state semifinal

The sophomore scored 15 of her team-high 25 points in the final quarter

DAYTON, Ohio – Princeton ’s Mari Gerton wanted to stay in Dayton one more day.

The sophomore made sure her trip didn’t end prematurely in Princeton’s 61-57 win over Midview in the Division I state semifinals to advance to Saturday’s state championship game at 8:30 pm against Olmsted Falls.

With her team trailing for a good portion of the game and down by five headed to the fourth quarter, Gerton was 4-of-5 from the field and more importantly, 7-of-9 from the free throw line, and scored 15 of her team-high 25 points in the final eight minutes.

“I didn’t want to go home so I had to step up,” Gerton said. “Free throws were a key thing. I knew the game situation that we were in the bonus (and then) double bonus, so I just kept attacking.”

She knocked down all four of her free throws in the final 30 seconds to help ice the game once Princeton had the lead.

“She shoots a lot of free throws every day,” Princeton head coach Dee Davis said. “We come in the gym and that’s the first thing she gets to is shooting free throws.”

Gerton scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to bring the Vikings to within one and then the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year Sole Williams hit a layup for two of her 19 points to give Princeton its first lead of the second half at 46-45.

And then when Midview took a 52-51 lead with 3:34 left, it was Gerton who answered with a jumper just 30 seconds later to take the lead back.

“She’s key player with a bright, bright future ahead,” Davis said. “She stepped up in a tremendous way today, she didn’t want to let her team down. She stepped up for us and put us on her back.”

After Olivia DiFranco tied the game for the Middies, Kali Fortson converted an and-1 to give the Vikings the lead for good.

DiFranco led all players in the game with 31 points.

“That No. 20, what can you say,” Davis said. “She single-handedly carried her team.”

Midview’s 6-foot-5 center Mary Meng had 12 points, 10 blocked shots and nine rebounds, but was saddled with foul trouble for a good portion of the second half.

Midview controlled the game from midway through the second quarter until midway through the third but with Meng in and out of the game, Princeton went on a 16-3 run that extended into the fourth quarter.

“It gave us more driving opportunities,” Davis said. “She made it very difficult to get to the basket.”

The strength of Princeton’s schedule also helped them fight through the adversity, as they had been there before.

“Playing a tough schedule showed us who we are and what we are willing to do when it is tough,” Davis said. “We played highly ranked teams all season and these ladies never backed down. They welcome that challenge.”

At one point, that mental toughness was challenged as Gerton picked up her fourth foul with 3:34 left in the game. But the 5-foot-8 guard walked all the way to the opposite corner of the court and gathered her thoughts.

“I knew I couldn’t let it get to me,” Gerton said. “This game was a huge mental game and so I had to clear my head and stay in the game mentally.”

She got her thoughts together and then closed out the game, meaning she – and the Vikings – aren’t going home yet.