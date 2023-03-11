‘This is what you’re working for during high school.’ Rhyan Mogel, Clackamas one win from 6A title after toppling No. 1 Jesuit

By René Ferrán | Photos by Dan Brood

The countless hours Clackamas senior Rhyan Mogel spent last winter rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament were for the final few moments of Friday’s OSAA 6A girls basketball state semifinal against Jesuit.

Mogel suffered her injury at a summer day camp at the University of Portland nearly 19 months ago.

Now, on the biggest stage that Oregon high school basketball offers — the Chiles Center on the UP campus — Mogel stepped into the spotlight and delivered the free throws that propelled the Cavaliers into waters they reached only one other time in program history.

Mogel made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 19.1 seconds to secure a 39-34 victory over the top-seeded Crusaders, lifting No. 5 Clackamas (25-4) to its first state final since 2011 and just the second in school history.

“This is what you’re working for during high school,” said Mogel, who scored a game-high 14 points. “So, this is everything for me — all the rehab was just getting back to my team now, getting stronger and getting ready.”

On what will be Mogel’s future home court — she has committed to play for the West Coast Conference champion Pilots next season — she not only hit the clutch free throws but also teamed with sophomore sensation Jazzy Davidson to slow Jesuit standout Sofia Bell, limiting the University of Oregon signee to 11 points on 4-of-18 shooting.

“She did amazing today,” Davidson said of Mogel. “She kind of saved us.”

Cavaliers coach Korey Landolt added, “Not only that Rhyan wanted to come back and contribute on the floor with the ball, but also the impact to these younger players that she’s had. She’s got two sisters (sophomores Reyce and Dylan) who are coming back, and we talked a lot about her legacy and what she wanted to leave for them. It all matters, and she’s taking it to heart. So, it’s awesome.”

Mogel returned to the court late last season and helped Clackamas reach the semifinals, where it lost to eventual champion Beaverton .

The Cavaliers avenged that defeat in Wednesday’s quarterfinals , and with their victory Friday, they stand on the precipice of winning the school’s first basketball championship of either gender.

They’ll face South Medford (27-2), a 71-33 winner over Barlow, at 3:15 p.m. Saturday in the final. The teams met in last year’s third-place game, with Clackamas winning 59-54 to match its best finish since the 2011 runner-up showing.

“Through injuries, COVID, it’s just such a big deal for our community, for each other, and for us as a team,” Mogel said. “It just kind of demonstrates the growth that we’ve had, and hopefully we keep it going and can get it done tomorrow. But it’s going to be tough.”

Jesuit (26-3), which had been bidding for its first final appearance since winning its only title in 2011, plays Barlow at 1:30 p.m. for third place.

“It just kind of sucks to lose,” said junior post Kendra Hicks, who had 11 points and eight rebounds. “It was a difficult game, and Clackamas is a great competitor. I was hoping we’d pull through. But now, we’ve got to be ready and focused for tomorrow.”

Clackamas beat Jesuit 47-29 at the POA Holiday Classic in late December, and both teams knew the rematch would be a grind-it-out game.

The Cavaliers used a 13-2 run over a 7½-minute stretch that spanned the first and second quarters to build a 17-6 lead on two free throws by Davidson with 3:59 before halftime.

The Crusaders closed the half on a 7-0 run, with Bell’s three-point play in the final seconds getting them within 17-13 at intermission.

The Crusaders, who thrive on their three-point shooting, went 0 for 11 from distance in the first half, unable to spring Bell or Emma Sixta — whose buzzer-beating trey lifted Jesuit past Willamette in the quarterfinals — for many open looks.

“They’re pretty long, and they stopped our drives, which opens up a lot of our threes,” said Jesuit coach Jason Lowery, whose team finished 0 for 14 beyond the arc and 14 of 48 (29.2%) overall. “We had to use Kendra a lot more, and she delivered down there, but they didn’t leave our shooters.”

Bell had primary responsibility against Davidson, the nation’s top-ranked class of 2025 recruit , and she held Davidson to eight points on 3-of-10 shooting.

“They took us out of a lot of the stuff that we like to do,” Davidson said. “They kind of shut me down when I was driving, and the refs weren’t really helping us out, so we just had to battle through that.”

Landolt loved how her two leaders — Davidson and Rhyan Mogel — refused to let the moment rattle them.

“There were multiple times where Jazzy could have easily gotten super frustrated,” Landolt said. “And at moments where there was a pause or free throws, she would reset us. So, between the two of them, they’ve just done such a fantastic job with those intangibles.”

Davidson said the loss to Beaverton in last year’s semifinals helped galvanize the team for Friday’s rough-and-tumble affair .

“I mean, last year, we might have imploded if we played a game like this,” she said. “But now, I think we’ve gotten so much closer and have so much trust in each other.

“It was just having that mentality that we need to keep attacking the whole time, even if our shots weren’t falling. Like, my shots were not going at all tonight, and my teammates stepped up. They had my back, and they were attacking.”

The Crusaders kept chipping away at the deficit in the second half, getting to within a point on three occasions — the last coming early in the fourth quarter on Hicks’ putback to draw them within 30-29.

Mogel answered with two free throws, and Allie Roden’s drive made it 34-29 midway through the period.

Sixta made a tough driving basket with 1:21 left to get Jesuit within two at 34-32. After Sara Barhoum split two free throws, the Crusaders got the ball back after a held ball and freed Bell for an open three from the left wing that missed with 27.9 seconds remaining.

Following a timeout, the Cavaliers broke full-court pressure, and Mogel was fouled with 19.1 seconds left. She made the front end of a one-and-one, then sprinted to rebound her miss on the second attempt, getting fouled in the process.

This time, she made both free throws to push the lead to 38-32 with 17.5 seconds to play.

“If we could have taken the lead, we’ve still got to finish the game,” Lowery said. “But if we take the lead, maybe that does put a little bit more pressure on them. But they got to play with that 10-point cushion right out the gate, and that’s fun to play with.”

While Jesuit stifled Clackamas mostly in the halfcourt, the Cavaliers now must deal with a South Medford press that has throttled two opponents — West Salem on Wednesday and Barlow in the semifinals — en route to a running clock in the fourth quarter.

“Obviously, South Medford is a really good team, really well-coached, and they’re pretty disciplined,” Mogel said. “After seeing this, they’re probably going to press us, so it’s just about us trusting each other, staying composed and handling that.”