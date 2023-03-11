Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
News 8 WROC

Schumer calling on FDA, after dozens of overdoses linked to new deadly street drug

By Ashley Cafaro,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmbTG_0lF50P2p00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new deadly drug mixed with illegal drugs continues to be a growing threat in Central New York including right here in Onondaga County.

Its called, Xylazine.

Fulton couple arrested for starving their baby

Its street name is Tranq.

The drug is used as a sedative in animals, and its now being mixed with fentanyl and heroin. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling on the FDA to put an end to what he says could become a nightmare for not only New York State but all of the U.S.

“Analyze where its coming from, track down and crack down on those who are shipping in this drug whether its from overseas or from other parts of the country. To basically cut off the illegal supply that’s reaching central New York and Upstate New York,” said Schumer.

The deadly drug isn’t just having an impact on bigger cities like Syracuse, but small cities like Cortland are seeing it too.

“This particular drug, we’ve already seen it and its still considered fairly new and unfortunately its always one of those things what’s the next coming down the next line but its pretty scary when you see something this drastic this dangerous,” said Schumer.

Schumer is continuing to push for the illegal supply to be cut off, keeping the Central New York community and others safe.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
RG&E issues scam warning
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Police investigate stabbing outside Longhorn Steakhouse in Greece
Greece, NY1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL5 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Threatens To Move Back To Washington D.C. After Morning Show Blowup
Washington, DC1 day ago
Upstate Man Captures 1 in a Million Sighting on Dashboard Cam
Palenville, NY2 days ago
Mother and another woman arrested for providing marijuana to Lyons HS student
Lyons, NY7 hours ago
Lyons man accused of beating, strangling woman held against her will
Lyons, NY1 day ago
Shooter sentenced for Chili Avenue murder
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Schumer asks for expanded investigation into Norfolk Southern, other railroads
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
4 teens arrested for car theft near Greece apartment complex
Rochester, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy