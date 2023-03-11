Schumer calling on FDA, after dozens of overdoses linked to new deadly street drug

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new deadly drug mixed with illegal drugs continues to be a growing threat in Central New York including right here in Onondaga County.

Its called, Xylazine.

Its street name is Tranq.

The drug is used as a sedative in animals, and its now being mixed with fentanyl and heroin. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling on the FDA to put an end to what he says could become a nightmare for not only New York State but all of the U.S.

“Analyze where its coming from, track down and crack down on those who are shipping in this drug whether its from overseas or from other parts of the country. To basically cut off the illegal supply that’s reaching central New York and Upstate New York,” said Schumer.

The deadly drug isn’t just having an impact on bigger cities like Syracuse, but small cities like Cortland are seeing it too.

“This particular drug, we’ve already seen it and its still considered fairly new and unfortunately its always one of those things what’s the next coming down the next line but its pretty scary when you see something this drastic this dangerous,” said Schumer.

Schumer is continuing to push for the illegal supply to be cut off, keeping the Central New York community and others safe.

