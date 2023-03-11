Texas (UIL) high school basketball state championship preview: Class 6A team-by-team breakdowns

SBLive Sports takes a closer look at the four teams vying for the Class 6A state title at the 2022-23 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio

With four months of regular-season competition and five rounds of the postseason now in the rear-view mirror, the road to the Texas high school boys basketball state championships is set to come to an exciting end for the Lone Star State’s most elite teams.

Only 24 out of the state’s 768 total UIL boys basketball squads that reached the playoffs remain standing, with the final four teams in Class 1A-6A converging at the Alamodome in San Antonio for the 2023 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament from Thursday, March 9, to Saturday, March 11.

Here’s an in-depth look at the four teams vying for the next Class 6A Texas high school basketball state championship at the 2022-23 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Class 6A state semifinals:

Beaumont United Timberwolves (35-1) vs. San Antonio Brennan Bears (32-7), 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Lake Highlands Wildcats (32-3) vs. DeSoto Eagles (30-8), 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

Class 6A state championship game:

Beaumont United Timberwolves (35-1)/San Antonio Brennan Bears (32-7) vs. Lake Highlands Wildcats (32-3)/DeSoto Eagles (30-8), 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio

BEAUMONT UNITED TIMBERWOLVES

Regular-season finish: 35-1 overall, 14-0 finish in District 21-6A, Region III-6A champions

How they got here:

W 53-48 vs. League City Clear Falls in regional finals

W 54-39 vs. Katy Jordan in regional semifinals

W 71-60 vs. Beaumont West Brook in regional quarterfinals

W 87-63 vs. Dickinson in area round

W 82-47 vs. Pasadena Dobie in bi-district round

Head coach: David Green Jr. (5th season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : Three (2022)

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : Two (2022)

Players to watch: Sr. G/F Wesley Yates III; Sr. F Traelyn Porchiaa; Yr. Firstname Lastname

Distance to Alamodome: 277 miles

What’s at stake: The Timberwolves have won back-to-back 5A state championships, but they'll be looking to capture their first state title at the Class 6A level in Beaumont United's third straight trip to the UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament.

DESOTO EAGLES

Regular-season finish: 30-8 overall, 10-4 finish in District 11-6A, Region II-6A champions

How they got here:

W 64-53 vs. Klein Oak in regional finals

W 34-30 vs. Cypress Falls in regional semifinals

W 66-62 vs. Harker Heights in regional quarterfinals

W 63-45 vs. Rockwall-Heath in area round

W 56-50 vs. Pflugerville Weiss in bi-district round

Head coach: Richard Bacon (3rd season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : Six (2016)

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : Three (2016)

Players to watch: Sr. F Jaxson Davis; Sr. G Arrington Cooper; Sr. G DeShaun Crawford

Distance to Alamodome: 262 miles

What’s at stake: The Eagles will be looking to claim their fourth state title since capturing their first back in 2003. DeSoto could also become the third straight Class 6A state finalist from District 11-6A after Duncanville reached the state title game during the 2019, 2021 and 2022 UIL Boys Basketball State Tournaments.

LAKE HIGHLANDS WILDCATS

Regular-season finish: 32-3 overall, 16-0 finish in District 7-6A, Region I-6A champions

How they got here:

W 62-36 vs. Trophy Club Byron Nelson in regional finals

W 63-43 vs. North Crowley in regional semifinals

W 48-45 vs. Arlington Martin in regional quarterfinals

W 66-63 vs. Plano East in area round

W 81-43 vs. Arlington Bowie in bi-district round

Head coach: Joe Duffield (7th season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : Two (1968)

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : One (1968)

Players to watch: Jr. G Tre Johnson; Sr. G Quinton Perkins; Jr. G Jaylen Washington; Sr. C Samson Aletan

Distance to Alamodome: 284 miles

What’s at stake: The Wildcats are looking to maintain their program's perfect all-time record in UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament games after punching their ticket to the state tourney for the first time since winning a 3A state title in 1968 during their only previous appearance at state. Lake Highlands could also become the fifth straight Class 6A UIL boys basketball state champion from the DFW area.

SAN ANTONIO BRENNAN BEARS

Regular-season finish: 32-7 overall, 15-1 finish in District 29-6A, Region IV-6A champions

How they got here:

W 82-54 vs. San Marcos in regional finals

W 57-43 vs. Round Rock Stony Point in regional semifinals

W 73-52 vs. San Antonio Taft in regional quarterfinals

W 78-45 vs. Brownsville Hanna in area round

W 88-33 vs. Laredo United South in bi-district round

Head coach: Koty Cowgill (8th season)

Total UIL state tournament appearances (most recent) : Two (2013)

Total UIL state championships (most recent) : Seeking first UIL boys basketball state title in school history

Players to watch: Soph. G Kingston Flemings; Fresh. G Isaiah Ward; Jr. G JaVonte Johnson

Distance to Alamodome: 22 miles

What’s at stake: The Bears will be making their first UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament appearance in the last decade and are hoping to become the first Class 6A San Antonio-area team to win a boys basketball state title. San Antonio Wagner was the last Alamo City school to reach the 6A UIL state championship game in 2019 and 2017.