Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

Riders take first trip on new New York City subway trains

By Greg Mocker,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=299rpZ_0lF4y7xK00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Take the A train for an all-new experience in transit in New York City.

The MTA’s new standard R211 subway cars began passenger service on Friday. One train set is currently running on the A line and more trains will be phased in. Riders could immediately tell some of the new features.

“[It’s] beautiful and impressive,” said one rider.

MTA officials said the cars are part of a 535-car order. It includes 15 Staten Island Railway five-car trains and 20 cars with an open gangway feature . An additional order for up to 1,200 is also possible in the coming years.

Riders will first notice the wider doors and larger isles. That’s designed to speed up boarding and passenger flow. Jesse Lauter noticed a different feel to the seat.

“My spine is adjusting. It’s well-lit, that’s important. You feel more comfortable,” Lauter said.

Security cameras, brighter lights and additional accessible seating are in place. Enhanced digital displays provide details and specific station information.

“I get to be the first train operator to take this train into service with customers and I’m very hopeful it’s going to be an eventful day,” said NYC train operator Tito Thorpe.

NYC Council speaker wants to expand reduced transit fares program

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber pointed out the benefit to riders’ experience and service.

“We’re investing over $6 billion in new train cars as part of the historic $55 billion MTA Capital Program, and it’s not just for aesthetics because these new train cars enable us to run more frequent service,” said Lieber.

The transit agency is currently in the first stages of testing for the next model, which features the open gangway design. There are no doors between train cars. The process for those trains will continue this year, with passenger service expected to be tested by the end of 2023.

Additional trains will be delivered in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Some NYC subway riders can participate in adopt-a-station project
New York City, NY1 day ago
How to get to the 2023 NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade
New York City, NY1 day ago
NY State Senate proposes parking permits in NYC to fund MTA
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYC street vendors stage protest about new city rules and enforcement
New York City, NY16 hours ago
4 members of Congress form anti-congestion pricing caucus
New York City, NY1 day ago
Latest plan to save the MTA: Residential parking permits
New York City, NY2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to delight New York City
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Manhattan residents consider rent strike amid rat infestation
Manhattan, NY20 hours ago
NY, NJ Catholics get green light to eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day, despite Lent restrictions
New York City, NY5 hours ago
List of street closures for NYC Half Marathon
New York City, NY1 day ago
Lawmakers consider scaffolding regulations in NYC
New York City, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn MTA bus rider shot in fight with fellow passenger: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Bronx health care van workers carry ‘wound care’ packs for ‘tranq’ infections
Bronx, NY20 hours ago
10-year plan to boost Paterson’s Great Falls neighborhood
Paterson, NJ18 hours ago
List of street closures for NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYCHA residents want their heat, hot water back
New York City, NY1 day ago
Efforts continue to avert Bronx building workers strike
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Boy, 12, stabbed at Taco Bell in the Bronx: police sources
Bronx, NY3 hours ago
Midtown exhibit highlights people named Patrick ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
New York City, NY1 day ago
Staten Island medical resident’s life saved by colleagues at his own hospital
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Multiple pedestrians struck by vehicle in Manhattan, police say
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Queens woman heartbroken after pup euthanized hours after going missing
Queens, NY2 days ago
NYC’s cost of living makes $100K salary feel like $36K: report
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC students call for funding cuts to school safety agents
New York City, NY1 day ago
Rats invade stove near pregnant NYC woman’s bedroom
New York City, NY1 day ago
Bronx building workers, landlords reach deal to avert strike
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Red Lobster offering ‘endless lobster’ for 1 day only at Times Square location
New York City, NY2 days ago
Woman was driving stolen car when she struck 6 pedestrians in Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Mom of NYC subway attack victim: ‘There is no excuse’
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy