Collin County, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Collin County officer Benjamin Held dies after car accident, taken off life support

By Nicole Lopez,

6 days ago

An officer with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office died after being in a car accident, law enforcement announced on Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Detention Officer Benjamin Held,” said the Collin County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

Held was involved in a traffic accident last week. He had to be taken by aircraft to a local hospital. Held suffered significant head trauma and was placed on life support.

Held was taken off life support, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. A donor walk is planned at the hospital where Held had been treated, “where he will help give life to others as an organ donor.”

“If you had the pleasure of knowing Held, you know he was an excellent officer, field-training officer, detention response team member, and a passionate officer who impacted the lives of everyone he met. He will be truly missed,” said the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. “We ask the citizens of Collin County to pray for Held’s family, loved ones, friends, and fellow officers as they mourn this devastating loss.”

Held leaves behind his wife and his 11-year-old son.

