Avery Skalitzky, Ryan Sturgill earn all-conference recognition

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of Waterloo’s successful 2022-23 season is how young the Pirates were. With only two seniors set to depart, Waterloo returns a gluttony of talent from a team that qualified for team sectionals and sent three wrestlers to the WIAA individual state tournament.

Two of those returning stars, junior Dakota Sturgill and freshman Avery Skalitzky, will have some extra recognition next to their names entering next season. Both Sturgill (145 lbs.) and Skalitzky (106 lbs.) were named second team all-conference by the Capitol conference following the 2022-23 season.

Avery Skalitzky, freshman, second team all-conference (106 lbs.)

Skalitzky burst onto the scene in his first season of high school wrestling, proving to be an immediate boost to the program. He finished the regular season with a strong 32-6 record, earning him the top seed at the 2023 Capitol conference tournament. After needing just 30 seconds for a pin win in the semifinals, he was pinned by a Lodi wrestler in the championship for second place.

Skalitzky’s season was far from over, though. He took on WIAA regionals as the No. 2 overall seed, pinning an opponent in the first round of the semifinals to reach the championship. While he would be pinned there, he had already punched a ticket to sectionals with his win.

He continued to exceed there, surviving the consolation bracket to take third and qualify for the individual state tournament. His season ended at the Kohl Center as he lost his first and only match.

Ryan Sturgill, junior, second team all-conference (145 lbs.)

Sturgill also proved to be one of the Capitol conference’s elite this season, entering the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed with a 29-12 regular season record. He ripped through the quarterfinals and semifinals with a pair of pin wins. His championship match with a Lodi wrestler went the distance, an eventual 5-2 decision loss for Sturgill for second place.

As a middle seed at regionals, Sturgill refused to let his season end. After losing a 9-3 decision in the first round, he rebounded to dominate the consolation bracket. He would earn a pin win in the consolation semifinal and claw out a 13-8 decision win in the fourth place match to punch a comeback ticket to sectionals. His season ended there as he lost his opening match to the eventual sectional champion.

2022-23 Capitol wrestling all-conference teams

106 lbs.

First team: Levi Ness, senior, Lodi

Second team: Avery Skalitzky, freshman, Waterloo

Honorable mention: Jared Goelzer, freshman, Watertown Luther Prep

113 lbs.

First: Blake Endres, sophomore, Sugar River (South Co-Wrestler of the Year)

Second: Drew Lochner, junior, Lodi

HM: Clayton Stenjem, sophomore, Cambridge

120 lbs.

First: Caleb Lord, sophomore, Lodi

Second: Isaiah Gauer, senior, Poynette

HM: Ashlin Mihlbauer, freshman, Sugar River

126 lbs.

First: Evan Clary, junior, Lodi

Second: Tucker Cobb, junior, Marshall

HM: Jason Kehren, junior, Watertown Luther Prep

132 lbs.

First: Drew Johnson, senior, Marshall (South Co-Wrestler of the Year)

Second: Brennan Keyes, sophomore, Sugar River

HM: William Frieden, freshman, Poynette

138 lbs.

First: Ashton Meister, sophomore, Poynette

Second: Owen Breunig, senior, Lodi

HM: Dane McIlvain, senior, Lakeside Lutheran

145 lbs.

First: Evan Stevenson, senior, Lodi

Second: Ryan Sturgill, junior, Waterloo

HM: Owain Nelles, freshman, Cambridge

152 lbs.

First: Zane Licht, senior, Lodi (North Wrestler of the Year)

Second: Eli Leonard, freshman, Sugar River

HM: Aiden Sperle, sophomore, Cambridge

160 lbs.

First: Kylar Clemens, junior, Lodi

Second: James Amacher, senior, Poynette

HM: Ryker Swenson, sophomore, Sugar River

170 lbs.

First: Colten Schultz, freshman, Lakeside Lutheran

Second: Owen Burling, freshman, Lake Mills

HM: Alez Zielinski, junior, Sugar River

182 lbs.

First: Mason Lane, junior, Lodi

Second: Gunnar Sperle, senior, Cambridge

HM: Grant Chadwick, senior, Marshall

195 lbs.

First: Chuy Medina, senior, Watertown Luther Prep

Second: Isaiah Groskopf, junior, Lodi

HM: Carson Loshaw, junior, Sugar River

220 lbs.

First: Nick Week, junior, Lodi

Second: Jackson Geitner, junior, Poynette

HM: Garrett Pauli, freshman, Sugar River

285 lbs.

First: Henry Koeppen, junior, Lodi

Second: John Kamps, junior, Watertown Luther Prep

HM: Isaac Erb, junior, Sugar River