CBS Denver

Longmont community helps build neighborhood for homeless veterans

By Community Journalist Dillon Thomas,

6 days ago

Veterans Community Project helps build tiny homes for unhoused veterans 02:22

Dozens of unhoused veterans in northern Colorado will soon have a place to call home surrounded by a community of support thanks to many donors across northern Colorado.

The Veterans Community Project of Longmont is building nearly 30 different tiny homes on land that was donated.

While the land was donated by a Longmont resident, and the city has expedited the process and cleared the way for the community to be built, some local companies like Lifetime Roof and Solar have also stepped up to make the structures safe and strong for their future inhabitants.

"Many hands make light work," said Coco Criste, director of public relations for Lifetime Roof and Solar.

Lifetime's team was able to help collect and donate products in order to help build and install everything from the ceiling up on each home. They also credited other nearby companies for helping make their work on the homes possible.

"It has been quite the collaboration," said Jennifer Seybolt, Executive Director of the community. "We are really excited to open everything up this year and get people housed here."

If everything goes to plan, dozens of veterans will have their own tiny homes to move into by the end of summer. A handful of the homes will be slightly larger in order to accommodate veterans who have a spouse or family.

Seybolt said the homes are just the shelter aspect of a much larger project to help the veterans get back on their feet.

"It is a requirement for those who are staying here to work on themselves," Seybolt said.

Those living in the homes will have to meet regularly with a Veterans Community Project team member who will help them with everything from financial planning to securing reliable employment opportunities.

Lifetime owner, Jeff Gray, says the mission of the project was something he first read about online and then felt called to participate in.

"It's important to me. I am a Navy vet myself," Gray said. "It is tough for some vets to transition back into civilian life. I wanted to get involved. I'm a roofer, so we figured we would come out here and provide them with material and labor and build some roofs for them."

Criste says the community has truly come together in many ways, from government entities to volunteers, to prioritize the future of the veterans who will move in.

"It really makes it more impactful and less of a lift for these nonprofits," Criste said.

"It is really humbling to see all the help we are getting," Gray said.

Lifetime Roof and Solar said they hope to be able to plug their company into the mission of the community and one day not only train some of those who live in the area in the solar and roofing business, but also be able to hire them once they move out from their tiny homes.

"This will be a great opportunity for us to engage the vets and give them an opportunity to establish skills," Criste said.

