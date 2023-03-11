Tiger Woods Is ‘Livid’ Over Ex Girlfriend’s $30 Million Lawsuit After Their Split: Report

Image Credit: Peter Morrison/AP/Shutterstock

Salty exes! Pro golfer, Tiger Woods, 47, and his ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, 38, may have broken up in the latter part of 2022, but there is clearly still some bad blood. Following the reports that the former restaurant manager has brought a lawsuit against Tiger for $30 million, a source close to him told PEOPLE on Mar. 10 that he is very upset. “Tiger is livid,” they claimed to the outlet following Erica’s Dec. 2022 lawsuit after he allegedly “kicked her out” of his home prior to the terms of their alleged “oral agreement.” The couple broke up in Oct. 2022, and the insider claimed that Tiger felt it “was stale for a long time.”

The source suggested that Erica “helped him through his accident and recovery,” prior to their romance going “downhill.” They also noted that their relationship tanked due to “a variety of reasons.” Following Tiger’s 2021 car accident, he reportedly had “frustration over the injuries, some of which are not going to get much better,” per the mag’s source. Later, they claimed that Erica was “more serious about a long-term commitment” compared to her then-beau. “[She] was there for him throughout the whole thing so she thinks that kind of loyalty is worth something,” they added.

Earlier, on Mar. 8, PEOPLE obtained the filing which suggested that Erica sought to “void” an alleged non-disclosure agreement between the former couple. She filed a separate complaint on Monday and cited a law that grants NDAs void in cases of sexual assault, per the outlet. In the docs, the 38-year-old claimed she had an “oral agreement” with Tiger, which allowed her to live at his house for “another five years.” The defendant’s lawyers suggest that she was only granted access to living with him “while she was dating” him.

Erica Herman & Tiger Woods dated from 2017 to Oct. 2022. (Ron Sachs – CNP / MEGA)

“Ms. Herman responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit,” the response document, filed by lawyers for Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust read. “Herman claims she’s owed $30 million after the oral agreement was breached when the trust’s employees ‘locked her out of the Residence, removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return.’ Herman also said that she had more than $40,000 in cash that was ‘misappropriated.’” The residence in the document is also the home to the 47-year-old’s two teenage children, who he shares with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, 43.

The above mentioned outlet’s source even claimed that the PGA Tour champ was “restless” in the relationship with Erica “even before the accident.” They suggested that their relationship “deteriorated further after he recovered from the accident.” At the start, Erica “worked for” Tiger and is considered “bright” by PEOPLE‘s second source. “The relationship was comfortable, she worked for him at first and she is bright,” they added. “But it wasn’t enough to withstand so many frustrations and complications in his golf career. Golf in any capacity and his kids are his life.”

PEOPLE reported that at this time Erica is suing for “consequential monetary damages, injunctive relief, and attorneys’ fees under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act.” Erica and Tiger were first romantically linked in 2017 and maintained their relationship until Oct. 2022. The father-of-two was previously married to Elin from 2004 until they divorced in 2010.