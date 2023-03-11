Redwood City man, 89, reported missing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — The Redwood City Police Department is searching for a missing 89-year-old man. Rudolf Hahn was last seen in the 100 block of Birch Street in Redwood City at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police described Hahn as a white man, 5-foot-3 and 175 pounds with a bald head. He was last seen wearing a brown-and-green coat with tan pants.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call RCPD at (650) 780-7118.

