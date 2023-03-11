8 arrested during Rockwell home raid; meth, heroin seized, deputies say

Timothy McManus, 62, was given a $40,000 secured bond and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and damage to property.
Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was given a $20,000 secured bond and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
Tony Saddler, 30, was given a $6,000 secured bond and charged with OFA for failure to appear.
Rachel Banks, 33, was given a $2,500 secured bond and charged with OFA for failure to appear.
Buddy Brown, 24, was given a $5,000 secured bond and charged with OFA for failure to appear.
Clarence Graber Jr., 52, was given a $26,000 secured bond and charged with second-degree trespassing and OFA failure to appear.
David Wilhelm, 41, was given a $2,000 secured bond and charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Lee Fore, 38, was given a $2,500 secured bond and charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a residence on the 2400 block of Lower Stone Church Road near Old Beatty Ford Road; they found around $18,000 worth of stolen items, meth, ‘suspected’ heroin and drug paraphernalia.
The investigation began on March 4, when a home on Yost Road was broken into, and property was stolen, authorities explained. The suspects in that break-in were identified as McManus and Kelser.
On Thursday, arrest warrants were issued for the two suspects, and a search warrant was obtained to search McManus’ home. Upon arrival, deputies say they found eight people and campers parked in the yard while searching the house.
