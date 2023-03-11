Open in App
Rockwell, NC
Queen City News

8 arrested during Rockwell home raid; meth, heroin seized, deputies say

By Connor Lomis,

6 days ago

ROCKWELL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Eight people were arrested during a raid at a Rowan County home on Thursday, March 9, 2023, according to the sheriff’s office .

Suspect wanted after armed robbery at Statesville bank: Police

The people listed below were apprehended:

  • Timothy McManus, 62, was given a $40,000 secured bond and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and damage to property.
  • Derryck Laine Kesler, 35, was given a $20,000 secured bond and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
  • Tony Saddler, 30, was given a $6,000 secured bond and charged with OFA for failure to appear.
  • Rachel Banks, 33, was given a $2,500 secured bond and charged with OFA for failure to appear.
  • Buddy Brown, 24, was given a $5,000 secured bond and charged with OFA for failure to appear.
  • Clarence Graber Jr., 52, was given a $26,000 secured bond and charged with second-degree trespassing and OFA failure to appear.
  • David Wilhelm, 41, was given a $2,000 secured bond and charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
  • Johnny Lee Fore, 38, was given a $2,500 secured bond and charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Eight people were arrested in an RCSO home raid. *Mugshots in order from left to right of the list above* (Courtesy: Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a residence on the 2400 block of Lower Stone Church Road near Old Beatty Ford Road; they found around $18,000 worth of stolen items, meth, ‘suspected’ heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Rockwell home raid. (Courtesy: Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation began on March 4, when a home on Yost Road was broken into, and property was stolen, authorities explained. The suspects in that break-in were identified as McManus and Kelser.

On Thursday, arrest warrants were issued for the two suspects, and a search warrant was obtained to search McManus’ home. Upon arrival, deputies say they found eight people and campers parked in the yard while searching the house.

Evidence of drug use was scattered throughout the residence, and officials said six of the eight people were arrested there for active warrants for their arrests or possession of narcotics.

On Friday, Kesler was apprehended at his home in Salisbury; Lee Fore was additionally found in Kesler’s residence and taken into custody on charges of paraphernalia found the day prior.

Authorities believe more charges will come for the people involved.

