Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

With 'Citadel,' Priyanka Chopra Jonas is finally getting paid the same as male co-star

By Christie D'Zurilla,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vmU3Y_0lF4pCXB00

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is taking her "Citadel" experience to the bank.

"[W]hen I did ‘Citadel,’ it was the first time in my career that I had pay parity with my male co-actor. The first time in 22 years. And I wonder why did that happen?" the 40-year-old actor said Friday — according to Variety — at the South by Southwest Film and TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

Chopra Jonas was talking with Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, which will debut global spy adventure "Citadel" in late April. The TV series stars Richard Madden, the "male co-actor" in question. Also in the cast: Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Lesley Manville and Timothy Busfield.

The "Quantico" actor, who is married to musician Nick Jonas, wondered whether having a woman in charge made the difference in her salary. “It’s kind of nuts, I put in the same amount of service time, I put in the same amount of investment and work, but I get paid much less,” she said, according to the Hollywood Reporter , referring to her 70-odd previous acting jobs.

"But the ease in which Amazon Studios said, ‘That’s what you deserve, you are co-leads, that’s just fair,’ and I was like, ‘You’re right, it’s fair.’ And I wonder: Did that happen because there are very few female decision-makers in Hollywood? Would that have been a different conversation if a woman didn’t make that decision?"

Salke wasn't 100% sure she made a difference. But maybe she did?

"There was just no question to me that that was the absolute right thing to do,” the executive said. “Whether that would have happened or not had I've been there, I can't speak to that. I have great male and female allies who are at our company who’ve been working for me and with me, who know now to make space and to stop and think and do the gut check."

Salke said she sees changes around pay parity happening in her industry and finds it "encouraging and inspiring."

"Citadel" premieres April 28 on Prime Video.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ashton Kutcher Picks Up Kids Dimitri, 8, & Wyatt, 6, From School In The Rain: Photos
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
‘She Looks Out Of It’: Fans Express Concern Over Wendy Williams’ Appearance at NYFW
New York City, NY27 days ago
Rasheem Carter's family shared a trail camera photo from the day he was reported missing that his mom believes shows him 'running for his life'
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Royal family officially moving to the US this year
Washington, DC5 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Bombshell rehab call reveals Murdaugh confessing to ‘side of road’ shooting plot
Islandton, SC28 days ago
Goldie Hawn on Her Big Oscars Regret, the Death of the Movie Star and Not Retiring From Acting Just Yet
Los Angeles, CA9 days ago
Dramatic drone photos show where land gave way under cliffside residences in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA1 day ago
Jim Gordon, famed session drummer convicted of murdering his mother, dies at 77
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Examination of USC doctor’s earlier books finds more troubling instances of plagiarism
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy